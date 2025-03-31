INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Celebrates Female Leaders Shaping the Future of Licensing Events

Global tradeshow spotlights innovative executives driving critical growth, advocacy and transformation in the expanding licensing sector.

Licensing Expo , the world's leading tradeshow dedicated to licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations, recognizes four exceptional women who are shaping the future of the business. These leaders embody innovation, empathy, creativity, purpose and resilience, creating positive change and driving progress in the licensing industry. Their contributions are particularly evident in the success of events like Licensing Expo, which brings together an international audience of brand owners, agents, manufacturers and retailers.

Women in leadership roles are crucial to the licensing industry, bringing new perspectives, innovative strategies and a collaborative approach that has significantly accelerated progress in recent years, leading the way towards growth in groundbreaking partnerships, expanded market opportunities and a more inclusive industry landscape. These leaders continue to pave the way for emerging talent, mentoring the next generation of licensing professionals and fostering an environment where creativity and business acumen thrive in equal measure.

Anna Clarke, as Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, has been instrumental in shaping the direction of major events such as Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe and driving the direction of the group overall. Clarke's leadership extends beyond events, media and new product oversight, working to engage with licensing companies year-round, identifying trends and addressing industry needs. Clarke's vision focuses on creating value by facilitating international partnerships and showcasing diverse IPs from around the world. Recognizing licensing as a critical revenue driver for businesses across various categories including food and beverage, entertainment, sports and apparel, Clarke strives to elevate the industry's profile on an international scale. Through these efforts, Clarke continues to play a crucial role in the growth and evolution of the licensing industry, promoting best practices, education and demonstrating the vital importance of licensing as a business strategy.

Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy at License Global is the driving force behind the industry's thought leadership publication License Global, ensuring that the media brand provides cutting-edge insights and analysis to professionals across the licensing sector and the intellectual foundation of Licensing Expo. Cioletti's expertise has garnered recognition from international media powerhouses, with insights on popular IPs, licensing trends and consumer behaviors featured in renowned publications such as TIME Magazine and Life. Cioletti spearheads comprehensive reporting and in-depth coverage of the licensing industry, consistently delivering invaluable insights that are unparalleled in depth and relevance.

Maura Regan was named President of Licensing International in 2018, bringing 25 years of global licensing experience leading such iconic brands as Sesame Street, MTV, Jim Henson and others. Since Regan began leading the premier association for the brand licensing industry, that expertise has been applied to Regan's absolute favorite role, advocating for and championing the licensing industry globally. Regan is passionate about licensing and has forged public and private strategic partnerships internationally, advancing the industry on behalf of Licensing International's members.

Angelina Castro, Executive Director, Women in Toys, Licensing & Entertainment (WiT), leads the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and vibrant global community dedicated to empowering women across the consumer products, toy, licensing and entertainment industries. Since its inception in 1991, WiT has evolved into a dynamic network of over 6,000 women and men, that provides unparalleled resources, access and education enabling professionals to create, make and monetize their expertise. Under Castro's leadership, WiT continues to advance its mission by fostering meaningful connections, advocating for women across all levels of the professional landscape and ensuring that female leaders are well-equipped to excel in a rapidly evolving industry.

"The exceptional representation of women in the licensing sector is both a testament to individual achievements, and a powerful demonstration of the collective commitment to uplift and support one another," remarks Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "As we look at the incredible contributions of leaders like Amanda Cioletti, Maura Regan and Angelina Castro, there reflects the unique perspectives, innovative strategies and collaborative approaches that have accelerated our industry's progress. Our goal has always been to create an environment where we elevate each other, and this is present in the work of these remarkable women. From driving thought leadership and advocacy to fostering inclusivity and mentoring the next generation, each of these leaders embodies the spirit of empowerment that is transforming our industry."

These leaders, among many others, will be on-site at Licensing Expo, May 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Licensing Expo is sponsored by industry association, Licensing International.

