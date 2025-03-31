Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
31.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,280 Euro
-0,090
-6,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2801,35021:26
Dow Jones News
31.03.2025 19:51 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-March-2025 / 18:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
31 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               31 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      128,963 
Highest price paid per share:         112.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          109.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 110.2098p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 317,373,037 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (317,373,037) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      110.2098p                    128,963

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
587              112.00          08:01:10         00330423310TRLO1     XLON 
337              112.00          08:01:10         00330423309TRLO1     XLON 
937              111.50          08:10:45         00330423807TRLO1     XLON 
937              111.50          08:10:45         00330423808TRLO1     XLON 
69               110.50          09:20:06         00330427043TRLO1     XLON 
95               110.50          09:20:06         00330427044TRLO1     XLON 
2763              110.50          09:20:06         00330427045TRLO1     XLON 
18               110.50          09:20:06         00330427046TRLO1     XLON 
957              110.50          09:20:06         00330427047TRLO1     XLON 
200              110.50          09:20:45         00330427067TRLO1     XLON 
1593              110.50          09:20:45         00330427068TRLO1     XLON 
2455              110.50          09:20:45         00330427069TRLO1     XLON 
978              110.50          09:23:35         00330427282TRLO1     XLON 
760              110.50          09:24:54         00330427405TRLO1     XLON 
2305              110.00          09:25:15         00330427423TRLO1     XLON 
622              110.00          09:25:15         00330427424TRLO1     XLON 
1990              109.50          09:25:17         00330427429TRLO1     XLON 
1012              109.00          09:25:25         00330427446TRLO1     XLON 
1886              110.00          09:43:48         00330428308TRLO1     XLON 
990              109.50          09:43:53         00330428311TRLO1     XLON 
69               110.00          10:39:31         00330430060TRLO1     XLON 
1791              110.00          10:46:49         00330430227TRLO1     XLON 
2790              110.00          10:46:51         00330430237TRLO1     XLON 
930              110.00          10:46:51         00330430238TRLO1     XLON 
930              110.00          10:46:51         00330430239TRLO1     XLON 
687              110.00          10:46:51         00330430240TRLO1     XLON 
930              110.00          10:46:51         00330430241TRLO1     XLON 
999              110.00          10:46:51         00330430242TRLO1     XLON 
243              110.00          10:46:51         00330430243TRLO1     XLON 
861              110.00          10:46:51         00330430244TRLO1     XLON 
4328              110.00          10:46:51         00330430228TRLO1     XLON 
2672              110.00          10:46:51         00330430229TRLO1     XLON 
1667              110.00          10:46:51         00330430230TRLO1     XLON 
1928              110.00          10:46:51         00330430231TRLO1     XLON 
5072              110.00          10:46:51         00330430232TRLO1     XLON 
1428              110.00          10:46:51         00330430233TRLO1     XLON 
6553              110.00          10:46:51         00330430234TRLO1     XLON 
447              110.00          10:46:51         00330430235TRLO1     XLON 
500              110.00          10:46:51         00330430236TRLO1     XLON 
4400              110.00          10:46:52         00330430254TRLO1     XLON 
383              110.00          10:46:53         00330430256TRLO1     XLON 
2100              110.00          10:46:53         00330430255TRLO1     XLON 
1619              110.00          10:46:54         00330430257TRLO1     XLON 
1014              110.00          10:46:57         00330430262TRLO1     XLON 
5381              110.00          10:46:57         00330430260TRLO1     XLON 
8152              110.00          10:46:57         00330430261TRLO1     XLON 
1000              110.00          10:47:55         00330430281TRLO1     XLON 
1427              110.00          10:48:04         00330430283TRLO1     XLON 
442              110.00          10:48:04         00330430284TRLO1     XLON 
884              110.00          10:49:10         00330430300TRLO1     XLON 
584              110.00          10:56:51         00330430512TRLO1     XLON 
681              109.50          11:41:15         00330432112TRLO1     XLON 
1228              109.50          11:41:15         00330432113TRLO1     XLON 
955              109.50          11:41:15         00330432114TRLO1     XLON 
954              109.50          11:41:15         00330432115TRLO1     XLON 
954              109.50          11:41:15         00330432116TRLO1     XLON 
169              109.50          11:41:15         00330432117TRLO1     XLON 
512              109.50          11:41:16         00330432133TRLO1     XLON 
274              109.50          11:41:16         00330432134TRLO1     XLON 
169              109.50          11:41:20         00330432144TRLO1     XLON 
786              109.50          11:41:20         00330432145TRLO1     XLON 
660              109.00          11:50:43         00330432457TRLO1     XLON 
40               110.50          14:00:20         00330435931TRLO1     XLON 
858              111.00          14:00:57         00330435945TRLO1     XLON 
916              111.00          14:00:57         00330435946TRLO1     XLON 
1648              111.00          14:00:57         00330435947TRLO1     XLON 
557              111.00          14:00:57         00330435948TRLO1     XLON 
557              111.00          14:00:57         00330435949TRLO1     XLON 
1751              111.00          14:00:57         00330435950TRLO1     XLON 
2125              111.00          14:00:57         00330435951TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

141              111.00          14:01:56         00330435968TRLO1     XLON 
785              111.00          14:01:56         00330435969TRLO1     XLON 
827              111.00          14:01:56         00330435970TRLO1     XLON 
2062              111.00          14:02:11         00330435978TRLO1     XLON 
826              110.50          14:03:06         00330436027TRLO1     XLON 
1095              110.50          14:05:58         00330436081TRLO1     XLON 
826              110.50          14:05:58         00330436082TRLO1     XLON 
784              110.50          14:24:59         00330436562TRLO1     XLON 
1605              110.50          14:39:02         00330437043TRLO1     XLON 
1959              110.00          14:39:24         00330437054TRLO1     XLON 
980              110.00          14:39:24         00330437055TRLO1     XLON 
400              110.00          14:51:36         00330437736TRLO1     XLON 
23               110.50          14:56:19         00330437891TRLO1     XLON 
87               110.50          14:56:19         00330437892TRLO1     XLON 
1857              110.50          15:07:02         00330438221TRLO1     XLON 
2093              110.50          15:19:02         00330438634TRLO1     XLON 
851              110.50          15:19:02         00330438635TRLO1     XLON 
2103              110.50          15:31:02         00330439207TRLO1     XLON 
2636              110.50          15:51:02         00330440147TRLO1     XLON 
2107              110.50          15:56:22         00330440403TRLO1     XLON 
1809              110.50          15:59:02         00330440516TRLO1     XLON 
2115              110.50          16:03:02         00330440690TRLO1     XLON 
382              110.50          16:06:32         00330440816TRLO1     XLON 
1114              111.00          16:19:44         00330441784TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  380720 
EQS News ID:  2109466 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109466&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.