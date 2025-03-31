Appier Report Reveals Merge Game Player Trends to Power Smarter Mobile Marketing

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier, a global marketing AI solutions provider, today unveiled new research offering deep behavioural insights into merge game players. The findings equip U.K. game publishers and mobile marketers with data-driven strategies to boost user engagement, improve campaign effectiveness, and drive revenue growth in an increasingly competitive market.

According to Statista, mobile game user penetration in the United Kingdom is projected to reach 41.4% in 2025, rising to 46.5% by 2029. As the market evolves, understanding player behaviour has become essential for more intelligent, AI-led marketing. Appier's latest report, "Behavioral Insights into Merge Game Players: Analyzing IAP Patterns to Optimize Engagement and Revenue," delivers actionable recommendations grounded in advanced data modelling and behavioural analysis.

Key Behavioural Insights Include:

IAP vs. Non-IAP Behaviour: Players who make in-app purchases (IAP) interact more frequently and exhibit distinct cross-app usage patterns, while non-IAP users display varied engagement throughout the week. Marketers can segment campaigns accordingly to maximise conversion.

Cross-App Engagement: IAP users regularly engage with news, music, and weather apps-highlighting new opportunities to reach high-value users beyond gaming environments.

Time-Based Play Patterns: Merge game players are most active during morning commutes and evening downtime. Aligning campaigns with these time windows can significantly improve ROI.

Top Acquisition Channels: Apps such as Travel Town, Gossip Harbor, and mainstream platforms like Pandora emerged as strong sources for acquiring high-value users.

With these insights, marketers can deploy smarter, more personalised campaigns powered by Appier's Ad Cloud. From user segmentation to budget optimisation, Appier's solutions enable game developers to move beyond instinct and adopt a performance-driven strategy. As mobile gaming continues to expand, the ability to understand when, where, and how to engage players will be key to securing competitive advantage-particularly in today's cost-sensitive mobile landscape.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is an AI-native SaaS company that empowers businesses to create value with cutting-edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Guided by the vision of "Making AI Easy by Making Software Intelligent," Appier's mission is to help businesses turn AI into ROI. Appier is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market and operates in 17 cities worldwide. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

