Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Rider Justice, a leading motorcycle law firm dedicated to protecting riders' rights, is proud to support the Iron Goddess Mini Show during Arizona Bike Week, which kicks off on April 2nd at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Bunny Greer | Executive Director of the Iron Goddess All Female Motorcycle Show.

The Iron Goddess Mini Show, taking place on Thursday, April 3rd, is a premier event celebrating female riders and custom builders. The show will feature an incredible lineup of custom motorcycles, a high-energy atmosphere, and a strong sense of community. Whether attendees are showcasing their own bikes or just stopping by to enjoy the event, this is a must-see celebration of women in motorcycling.

As a sponsor of the Show's award categories, Rider Justice is proud to support and recognize the creativity and craftsmanship of the women shaping the custom motorcycle scene. The firm is sponsoring awards for:

Best in Show

People's Choice

Best Paint

Best Mini Bike (Kids' Category)

"Iron Goddess Arizona has been fortunate to have Rider Justice as an invaluable supporter," said Bunnie Geer, Executive Director of the Iron Goddess All Female Motorcycle Show. "They embody the spirit of empowerment and community that defines our events. As our preferred law firm partner in both Arizona and Colorado, their commitment ensures our riders have trusted legal allies on and off the road."

Rider Justice is dedicated to advocating for motorcyclists' rights and providing legal support to riders across Arizona and Colorado. By partnering with events like the Iron Goddess Mini Show, Rider Justice continues its mission of protecting and uplifting the motorcycle community.

Scott O'Sullivan, Founder of Rider Justice, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting the event:

"The creativity, passion, and camaraderie in the female riding community are truly inspiring. We are honored to support the Iron Goddess Mini Show and celebrate the women who are making their mark in motorcycling."

Rider Justice | The Motorcycle Advocacy Arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm.

For more information on the Iron Goddess Motorcycle Show, visit https://irongoddessmotorcycleshow.com/. To learn more about Rider Justice and their commitment to riders, visit https://riderjustice.com/

