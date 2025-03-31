Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - IEH Corporation (OTC Pink: IEHC) announced today that it will be participating in the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Westin Grand Central in New York on April 9th and 10th, 2025.

IEH Corporation is scheduled to present on April 10, 2025 at 08:30AM. David Offerman, President, CEO, will be representing the company.

From IEH, "We are excited to once again be presenting at the LD Micro conference next week in NYC, and are looking forward to engaging with the shareholder community there."

Event: LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 08:30AM ET

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XV

The 2025 LD Micro Invitational XV will take place April 9th and 10th, 2025 at the Westin Grand Central in New York. Registration will begin at 2:00 PM ET on the 9th followed by keynotes. A happy hour will follow at the CBIZ Offices Rooftop. Presentations will run starting at 8:00 AM ET on the 10th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty at the Knickerbocker Hotel.

This two-day event will feature 50+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About IEH Corporation

Since 1941, IEH Corporation has been manufacturing superior products for demanding applications. Whether it's printed circuit board connectors, signal or power contacts, or custom interconnects, our focus is delivering the right connector solution for the most challenging applications. Our interconnects and contacts employ Hyperboloid connector technology, an advanced, proven interface designed specifically for the most stringent requirements and harshest environments.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com .

SOURCE: LD Micro