Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - ReadyWise, a leader in high-quality emergency food solutions, is excited to announce that its 120 Serving Emergency Food Supply has been recognized as the Best Overall Emergency Food Supply by Forbes. Additionally, their 3-Day Dry Bag was highlighted as the Best Emergency Food Supply for the Car, reinforcing the brand's reputation as a go-to solution for preparedness.

Forbes praised the ReadyWise 120 Serving Emergency Food Supply for its large serving sizes, up to 25-year shelf life, and variety of meals. This bucket provides 120 servings, sufficient to sustain one person for 13 days. With meals like stroganoff, tomato basil soup, and teriyaki rice, these convenient and nutritious options are ideal for long-term emergency storage. Each meal is packaged in pouches sealed to protect against moisture and stored in stackable, grab-and-go buckets for ultimate convenience.

"We're honored to be recognized by Forbes and understand the importance of being prepared," said Norm Ramos, Marketing Director at ReadyWise. "Our products are designed to provide peace of mind for families and individuals, whether for long-term storage or on-the-go preparedness."

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for global preparedness. Last week, the European Union advised citizens to stock up on emergency supplies for at least three days. This call for preparedness is echoed worldwide, highlighting the growing need for self-sufficiency in the face of increasing natural disasters and other global challenges. Americans should take proactive steps to ensure they are ready, as help during emergencies can often be delayed.

Prepare now with 120 servings of emergency food at a limited-time special price.

As the world continues to face unpredictable challenges, having the right emergency supplies is more important than ever. Whether looking to build a long-term food supply or need quick and portable options for emergencies, ReadyWise has this covered.

For more information, visit https://readywise.com/.

**About ReadyWise**

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a global leader in food manufacturing, specializing in high-quality, shelf-stable food solutions. They offer a range of branded products including ReadyWise Emergency Food Kits, trusted for long-term food storage, ReadyWise Outdoor, featuring convenient meals for camping and adventure, and Simple Kitchen, their line of ready-to-eat meals and snacks. Beyond their own brands, they provide private label and co-manufacturing services in their USDA- and SQF-certified facility in Utah, ensuring top-tier quality and safety for partners. At ReadyWise, they are committed to innovation, reliability, and making food security accessible for all.

