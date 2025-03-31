Dubai , United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - LF Holding, owner of London Foods that is known for its partnerships with top brands, has secured a substantial investment in 7 figure USD from a strategic Saudi investor to accelerate its global growth. The company's flagship brand, "It's a Boom," is redefining how consumers experience their favorite products by offering top-tier brands in a fresh and affordable way. In less than three years, LF Holding has expanded its operations to over 20 markets worldwide, including the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, revolutionizing the way products are delivered to consumers.

"It's a Boom" partners with some of the world's most renowned brands to create high-quality, innovative products. By combining these iconic ingredients through its unique business model, LF Holding delivers extraordinary taste experiences at competitive prices, making premium products accessible to all.

Founder and CEO Ahmed Albakary is excited about the disruptive potential of "It's a Boom." He believes the brand perfectly aligns with the tastes and preferences of younger generations, offering a combination of exceptional experiences and top-notch quality. "We're not just offering products; we're providing a new way for younger consumers to experience the brands they love in an exciting, unique format," Albakary explains.

At the core of "It's a Boom" is a commitment to business innovation and strong partnerships. Through collaborations with established global brands, LF Holding blends trusted ingredients into innovative products that surprise and delight consumers. "Seeing well-known names on our packaging not only assures consumers of quality but also demonstrates our dedication to delivering new and exciting trends that younger generations crave," Albakary adds.

Ash Kora, Chief Growth Officer of LF Holding, emphasizes the company's mission to push the FMCG industry into new dimensions. "By leveraging the expertise of industry giants and blending it with our own creative vision, we've created a product line that delivers unmatched experiences and exceptional value," Kora says.

Mohamed Fahim, LF Holding Board Member, also highlights the importance of affordability, credibility, and quality in today's consumer market. "Consumers want products that are tasty, reliable, and affordable, and LF Holding's model delivers on all fronts. By partnering with well-known international brands and using an efficient manufacturing process, we're able to provide exceptional taste and value," Fahim explains.

As "It's a Boom" continues to expand, the team remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Albakary envisions a future where the brand becomes synonymous with unforgettable taste and extraordinary experiences. "This is just the beginning," he says. "With the support of our talented board and advisors, we're poised to introduce even more groundbreaking concepts in collaboration with top industry players to delight our customers."

By combining premium ingredients with accessible price points and a focus on innovation, "It's a Boom" is not just a brand-it's a movement.

