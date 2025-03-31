Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF) ("SBBC" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, offering innovative, plant-based protein products that prioritize clean ingredients and exceptional taste, announced today that it will be participating in the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Westin Grand Central in New York on April 9th and 10th, 2025.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is scheduled to present on April 10, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, J.R. Kingsley Ward, will be representing the company.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Mr. Kingsley Ward commented, "The LD Micro Invitational XV offers a valuable opportunity to connect with the investment community and share SBBC's continued growth and strategic advancements. We are excited to engage with investors and discuss our expanding market presence, the success of our hero brand TRUBAR, and our commitment to providing innovative, better-for-you wellness solutions that resonate with today's health-conscious consumers."

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XV

The 2025 LD Micro Invitational XV will take place April 9th and 10th, 2025 at the Westin Grand Central in New York. Registration will begin at 2:00 PM ET on the 9th followed by keynotes. A happy hour will follow at the CBIZ Offices Rooftop. Presentations will run starting at 8:00 AM ET on the 10th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty at the Knickerbocker Hotel.

This two-day event will feature 50+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

