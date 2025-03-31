Ness Ziona, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in 3D perception systems, today announced that Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer, and Oren Bar-On, Vice President of Global Operations and Chief Executive Officer of Foresight Changzhou, will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XV on April 10, 2025, in New York, NY.

Management will be available on site for one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact LD Micro or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception systems and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net's innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users using smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on "X" (formerly Twitter), or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most essential resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. To learn more about LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

