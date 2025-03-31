Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies Reports Year End 2024 Results Paragon Actively Transitioning Towards a Focused Growth Strategy

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), a diversified holding company, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

"Paragon generated a return for shareholders comparable to last year despite the drag of significant legal costs in both 2024 and 2023 related to litigation initiated by the company's former Chairman and CEO and legal costs associated with the Ocean Power Technologies pursuit. Legal expense in 2024 totaled $896,392 versus $1,963,842 in 2023. From an operating perspective, our distribution business, SED, continues to build momentum and our automation business, SI Systems, provided results consistent with the prior year but still below historical results and our expectations," said Sam Weiser, interim CEO of Paragon Technologies. "With the benefit of input from our new independent directors, we continue to evaluate Paragon's portfolio of assets to optimize operational efficiency, drive revenue growth and strategically manage asset allocation to support our subsidiary operations while divesting non-profitable, non-strategic assets and considering strategic acquisitions."

Mr. Weiser highlighted the company's strategic shift, commenting, "Paragon Technologies today is focused on becoming an operationally focused, growth-driven business. Over the past four months, we've begun transforming Paragon Technologies. The board has reinforced its commitment to robust corporate governance by adopting new committee charters, adopting enhanced corporate policies and separating the CEO and Chairman roles. The addition of these three highly qualified, independent directors to our board in December 2024, each bringing diverse expertise in finance, strategy, and operations, signifies dedication to our vision and creation of long-term shareholder value. Collectively, we continue to carefully consider and implement initiatives aligned with our overarching strategic vision to create shareholder value through sustainable and responsible growth. We look forward to sharing our comprehensive growth strategy in the coming weeks."

Full Year 2024 Results

Revenue for the full year 2024 increased to $126 million, up slightly from $125 million in 2023. Net income for 2024 of $1.1 million was consistent with 2023. Paragon's income before income taxes and non-controlling interest was $2.9 million in 2024, up slightly from $2.7 million in 2023. Profits for 2024 include realized losses of $749,000 and unrealized gains of $277,000 related to the investment portfolio compared with realized losses of $77,000, and unrealized losses of $215,000 in 2023.

Paragon Technologies, Inc.'s Consolidated Statement of Operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, are summarized below. For further detail on our results, shareholders should carefully review our annual report, which can be found at www.pgntgroup.com. The company will be hosting a call for shareholders in late April. Details will be provided on the company's website and through a separate press release providing the timing and call-in details.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2024, 2023, 2022

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. For additional information please visit: www.pgntgroup.com.

