Milwaukee, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: STRT) ("Company"), a leading provider of smart vehicle access, security and authorization solutions for the global automotive industry, today announced that Jennifer Slater, President & CEO, and Matthew Pauli, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host investor meetings at the LD Micro Invitational XV in New York, NY on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The Company presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available at STRT Investor Relations. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.

About STRATTEC

STRATTEC is a leading global provider of advanced automotive access, security & authorization and select user interface solutions. With a history spanning over 110 years, STRATTEC has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in vehicle security, transitioning from mechanical to integrated electro-mechanical systems. The Company serves a broad range of customers, including leading automotive OEMs, offering power access solutions and advanced security systems that include door handles, lift gates, latches, and key fobs.

