Verisante Technology, Inc. Announces Termination of Proposed RTO with SunRegen Healthcare AG

Verisante Technology, Inc. (TSXV:VER.H) ("Verisante") announces that on March 28, 2025, it mutually agreed with SunRegen Healthcare AG ("SunRegen") to terminate the Letter of Intent ("LOI") dated August 12, 2024, to acquire SunRegen Healthcare AG ("SunRegen"), by way of a Reverse Takeover ("RTO").

Verisante's common shares were previously halted from trading in connection with a proposed RTO with SunRegen Healthcare AG. Trading of the shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is expected to resume on or about two business days after the date on which the Exchange issues a bulletin confirming resumption of trading.

Annual General Meeting

Verisante will be holding an AGM on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with a record date of April 28, 2025. A notice of meeting and record date will be filed on SEDAR+ on April 3, 2025.

About Verisante

Verisante does not currently operate any active business other than to identify and complete a Reverse Takeover (RTO) with a company in one of its target sectors that demonstrates significant growth potential and/or value creation opportunities for shareholders. While the Company may pursue a target in any industry, we intend to focus our search on companies that meet our acquisition target characteristics within the life sciences sectors.

Company Contact:

Thomas Braun, President & CEO

Verisante Technology, Inc.

Telephone: (604) 716-5133

Email: info@verisante.com

SOURCE: Verisante Technology, Inc.

