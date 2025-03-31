New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Piñata, a leading rent rewards and credit-building platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with DoorLoop, a top-rated property management software, to provide an integrated financial wellness and rewards solution for property managers and renters. This collaboration will allow DoorLoop to seamlessly offer Piñata's innovative rewards and credit-building benefits to their customers' tenants, enhancing tenant satisfaction, improving on-time rent payments, and strengthening retention.

Piñata helps renters build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus and back-reporting up to 24 months of past rent payments. This has led to significant credit score improvements for tenants, unlocking better financial terms and loan opportunities.

Beyond credit-building, Piñata's rewards program provides tangible value to renters. On-time payments earn redeemable Piñata Points to reinforce Piñata's mission of making renting more rewarding.

"At DoorLoop, our goal is to provide property managers and their tenants with best-in-class tools to streamline operations and enhance tenant experiences. Partnering with Piñata adds a powerful financial wellness component to our platform, making it easier for property managers to offer meaningful benefits that drive on-time payments and retention." - Adam D. Mait, Co-Founder & Head of Partnerships.

This partnership simplifies financial processes by integrating Piñata's rent incentives with DoorLoop's comprehensive property management software. Through this integration, renters can automatically build credit, enjoy financial perks, and increase their savings-while property managers benefit from improved tenant satisfaction and retention.





"At Piñata, we're transforming renting into a financially rewarding experience while driving real value for property owners," said Lily Liu, CEO of Piñata. "This partnership with DoorLoop helps landlords improve payment velocity, retention, and leasing conversions while putting meaningful rewards and credit-building tools directly into renters' hands. Together, we're making renting smarter, more engaging, and more financially empowering for everyone involved."

Doorloop's property management software offers an all-in-one solution that simplifies leasing, maintenance, accounting, and communication for property managers. With a $100 million Series B funding round, DoorLoop stands out as an industry-leading centralized software for property management. Through this partnership, Doorloop users can seamlessly integrate Piñata's financial wellness tools, making it easier than ever to reward responsible renters while optimizing property performance.

This integration is set to roll out in Spring 2025 with both companies committed to continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of the rental community.

About Piñata

Piñata is a leading national rental membership program on a mission to make renting smarter and more rewarding for tenants and landlords alike. Founded in 2020 and led by women of color, Piñata offers renters a unique set of financial benefits, including rewards and credit-score-boosting opportunities, while also providing a unique amenity for landlords. While Piñata does offer a free version of the program, the cost of a Piñata membership is just $60 a year. For more information, visit www.pinata.ai.

About DoorLoop

DoorLoop is an all-in-one property management software designed to simplify leasing, accounting, maintenance, and tenant communication. Trusted by thousands of property managers, DoorLoop helps streamline operations and improve profitability while enhancing the rental experience. Learn more at www.doorloop.com.

