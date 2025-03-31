Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce that pursuant to its equity incentive plan, it has granted incentive stock options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs") with performance criteria, RSUs with no performance criteria, and deferred share units ("DSUs") to certain officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company as follows:

Granted an aggregate of 840,500 Options to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of C$2.92 per share for a period of five (5) years.

Granted an aggregate of 483,000 RSUs with performance criteria. These RSUs have a 3-year cliff vesting provision and have been granted to officers, directors, and certain employees, subject to any applicable stock exchange approvals and vesting requirements. Each RSU with performance criteria will entitle the holder to acquire, for nil cost, between zero and 1.5 common shares of the Company, subject to the achievement of performance conditions relating to the Company's total shareholder return, and certain operational milestones.

Granted an aggregate of 358,000 RSUs with no performance criteria to officers, directors, employees and consultants, subject to any applicable stock exchange approvals and vesting requirements. These RSUs will vest in 3 equal tranches over a 3-year period with the first, second and third tranches vesting on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant, respectively. Each RSU with no performance criteria entitles the holder to acquire, for nil cost, one common share of the Company.

Granted an aggregate of 116,000 cash-settled DSUs to independent directors, which will be redeemable upon the retirement, resignation or replacement of a director.

All securities issued to officers and directors of the Company will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period four-months-and-one-day following the original issuance of such securities, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About EMX - EMX is a precious, and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

For further information contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246771

SOURCE: EMX Royalty Corp.