Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU) ("Entheon" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted options to purchase up to an aggregate 40,000 common shares in the Company (the "Options") to certain directors of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.145 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual general meeting held on December 16, 2024.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company interested in treating addiction and substance use disorders.

