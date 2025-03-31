Dundon Advisers LLC: Endo GUC Trust Provides Its 2024 Annual Report

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the year ended December 31, 2024, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from January 1, 2025 to March 29, 2025.
Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (914) 341-1188
SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC
Related Documents:
- 4Q24 Report
