Dienstag, 01.04.2025

ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2025 23:02 Uhr
153 Leser
Dundon Advisers LLC: Endo GUC Trust Provides Its 2024 Annual Report

Finanznachrichten News

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the year ended December 31, 2024, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from January 1, 2025 to March 29, 2025.

Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (914) 341-1188

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC



Related Documents:
  • 4Q24 Report


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
