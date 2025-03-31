Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Prospect Media Group (Prospect/PMG), a division of Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF), a leader in data driven integrated omni-channel services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karrie Werny as VP Media, effective March 24th, 2025, marking a critical expansion of operations in Western Canada.

"We're excited to welcome Karrie, who brings over 20 years of leadership experience and a strong analytical mindset that aligns perfectly with our advanced analytics capabilities", said Sheri Rogers, EVP Managing Director of Prospect. "Her expertise across various verticals is vital for connecting our analytical insights with media activations, enabling us to continue driving exceptional results in a landscape often dominated by legacy volume agreements."

This move also expands Prospect's physical presence into Western Canada. While Prospect has always partnered with clients across the country, this strategic expansion enables Prospect to better serve its clients with localized insights and solutions.

Karrie most recently served as the VP Business Solutions at Horizon Media. She brings a wealth of experience to Prospect, stemming from her work in both full-service and media agencies across Canada, and more specifically in the Alberta and Ontario markets. Her unique perspective supports a client centric media approach, rooted in data-driven insights. Karrie has seen firsthand how client needs and audience behaviours can differ across Canadian markets, leading to strategic approaches that create high value growth opportunities for clients.

In her new role, Karrie will focus on strategically implementing Prospect's advanced data solutions to enhance the precision and effectiveness of our media strategies, ensuring campaigns are innovative and aligned with client objectives to improve their Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

"I'm very excited to join the Prospect team, an agency known for being extremely successful at recognizing the importance of properly mining first party data," said Werny. I will be focused on digging deep to understand our client's true customers and distilling first party data into clear, actionable insights. In today's complex landscape, media planning and activation needs to be rooted in advanced analytic modeling, informing smart media strategies, to ultimately drive sales for our clients. I'm thrilled to be part of the Prospect team who is equipped to redefine the future of media and its constant state of transformation."

About Prospect Media Group:

Prospect is a commerce focused, data-driven, integrated media agency serving a wide range of major retail, QSR, financial, B2B and pharma clients across Canada. With expertise in consumer data analytics, media planning and buying, Prospect optimizes both digital and traditional media channels. Leveraging 26 years of experience, the agency provides clients with crucial insights to build effective integrated media strategies and maximize marketing expenditures.

For more information, visit www.prospectmedia.com

