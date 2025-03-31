Lucara Diamond Corp.: LUCARA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC SHIFT IN UNDERGROUND PROJECT MANAGEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq FNGM: LUC) PDF version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") today announced a strategic change in the management of its Karowe underground project ("UGP") in Botswana. The Company has terminated its Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") contract with JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS") for the development of the UGP, effective March 31, 2025. The Company has entered into a Master Service Agreement ("MSA") with JDS to complete specific engineering components of the project, while all site-based contracts and activities will transition to owner-managed operations.

This decision aligns with Lucara's commitment to optimizing project execution and maximizing shareholder value. The shift to owner-managed operations for site-based activities is expected to provide several benefits, including:

Enhanced cost control and operational efficiency Improved flexibility in decision-making and resource allocation Direct oversight of critical project milestones and timelines Leveraging Lucara's extensive in-house expertise and knowledge of the Karowe mine

The UGP continues to make significant progress. The production shaft has now reached over 720 meters below surface and the ventilation shaft has now reached over 680 meters below surface. Substantial advancements have been made on the production man and materials winder building, with the majority of the required surface infrastructure already in place. This includes the installation of permanent bulk air coolers and other critical components, positioning the project for continued success as it moves forward under the new management structure.

William Lamb, President and CEO of Lucara, commented on the transition: "We are confident that this strategic shift in project management will allow us to better leverage our team's deep understanding of the Karowe mine and its unique characteristics. By taking direct control of site-based activities, we are positioning ourselves to respond more rapidly to project needs and challenges. This approach will enable us to drive the UGP forward with greater efficiency and precision, ultimately delivering enhanced value to our shareholders and stakeholders."

The Company appreciates the contributions made by JDS to date and looks forward to their continued involvement under the MSA in specific engineering aspects of the project. Lucara remains committed to the successful development of the UGP, which will extend the life of mine at Karowe and secure its position as a leading producer of large, high-quality diamonds.

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, ca@bergssecurities.se, +46 739 49 62 50. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 31, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

