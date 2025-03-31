Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Franz Bollmann has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Bollmann has been nominated by Glencore Canada Corporation (which owns 16.1% of the Company) and will replace Gatlin Smeijers, who has stepped down from the Board, effective March 31, 2025, to pursue another opportunity.

Bart Jaworski, CEO of Group Eleven, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Franz to the team and look forward to working with him to further grow shareholder value. On behalf of the Company, I would also like to thank Gatlin for his valuable insights and guidance during his tenure as director and wish him the very best on his new endeavour."

Mr. Bollmann currently serves as Finance Manager at Glencore Zinc and as a Director of Glencore Servicios Corporativos Spain. Mr. Bollmann joined Glencore in 2014, working across finance, commercial, and business development roles in the Latam region. He also served as a director of Volcan Compañia Minera. Prior to joining Glencore, Mr. Bollmann worked in sales and trading at Raymond James in the United States. He holds a degree in Finance and a minor in Mathematics from the University of Arkansas.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in the Republic of Ireland. Group Eleven announced the Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery in September 2022. Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (16.1% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.0%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)

2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2024)

