WKN: A4159X | ISIN: CA75903K1057 | Ticker-Symbol: 66C0
31.03.2025 23:50 Uhr
Regenera Insights Inc.: Regenera Announces Effective Date of Name Change

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Regenera Insights Inc. ("RGEN" or the "Corporation") (CSE:RGEN)(FRA:66C).

Further to the announcements on March 24, March 26, 2025, and March 28, 2025, RGEN, formerly Delta CleanTech Inc., common shares were halted, due to a delay in eligibility receipt of the Corporation's ISIN. Effective today, the common shares are now eligible and will commence trading again on the CSE under the new symbol, RGEN.

Regenera is a 19-year ESG-driven company and a historically recognized global technology leader in post combustion CO2 Capture, Solvent & Glycol Reclamation, Blue Hydrogen Production, and Carbon Credit Aggregation and Management.

Regenera will provide solutions to clients globally through technologies and processes that reduce the CO2 footprint in the decarbonization of oil, gas, and electricity. The Corporation continues to be highly active in biodiversity, nature-based carbon credit certification, tokenization, and streaming.

For more information contact:

Marty Seymour, CEO
Phone: 306-352-6132
Email: marty.seymour@carbonrx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regenera Insights Inc.



