A-Gas Expands Capabilities in Canada through Acquisition of Refrigerant Services Inc.

Strategic Move Strengthens A-Gas' Position as Global Leader in Environmentally Responsible Refrigerant Management

BOWLING GREEN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / A-Gas, a world leader in environmentally responsible lifecycle refrigerant and fire suppressant management, acquired Refrigerant Services Inc. (RSI), a recognized brand in the Canadian refrigerant industry. The acquisition, finalized in late March 2025, further solidifies A-Gas' position as a world leader in the supply and lifecycle management of refrigerants and associated products and services.

This acquisition aligns with A-Gas' commitment to delivering enhanced refrigerant solutions and support to businesses across North America. It also ensures our customers in the Canadian market receive the maximum value and benefit of lifecycle refrigerant management while maintaining access to a full range of products and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Refrigerant Services Inc. to A-Gas," said Mike Armstrong, Managing Director and President of A-Gas in the Americas. "We are excited to continue serving the Canadian market, combining our expertise to provide circular solutions in the refrigerant industry with RSI's over thirty years of exceptional customer service and dedication to the Canadian market. We look forward to delivering the same dedication and expertise that has defined both companies."

"We are excited to join forces with A-Gas, as their global expertise and resources will significantly enhance our ability to serve the Canadian market," said Jim Thomas, President of Refrigerant Services Inc. "Together, we will continue to innovate and provide environmentally responsible refrigerant management solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Both companies' leadership and brands will remain intact, ensuring continuity and familiarity for existing customers. This strategic move allows A-Gas to leverage the strengths of both organizations, combining their expertise to better serve the evolving needs of the Canadian refrigerant market.

A-Gas, with the support of its co-investors TPG Rise Climate and KKR, continues to strengthen its position as a world leader in the supply and lifecycle management of refrigerants and associated products and services. With this latest acquisition, A-Gas is poised to deliver enhanced solutions and support to businesses across Canada, furthering its goal of promoting environmentally conscious and circular practices in the refrigerant industry.