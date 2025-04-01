Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Obedir, the innovative compliance technology firm, today announced its sponsorship of renowned French-British sculptor Sophie Ryder at the prestigious Art Paris exhibition. This strategic partnership with Gowen Contemporary and Sophie Ryder marks Obedir's first major arts patronage initiative. It underscores the company's commitment to supporting female representation in the arts while extending its core values of precision and innovation beyond the technology sector.





The exhibition, which runs from April 3-6, 2025, at the Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées, will feature Ryder's monumental sculptures that have earned international acclaim for their meticulous craftsmanship and emotional resonance. This sponsorship establishes Obedir as a corporate patron dedicated to bridging the worlds of technology and artistic excellence.

Peter Kindt, CEO of Obedir, emphasised the company's strategic vision behind the sponsorship: "Obedir has always been committed to promoting equal opportunity and the advancement of women in particular. Sophie Ryder's work resonated profoundly with our founder, creating an emotional connection that perfectly aligns with our company's values of precision and innovation."

The partnership between Obedir and Ryder emerged from a recognition of shared values. While Obedir's technology provides precise compliance solutions, Ryder's sculptures demonstrate similar attention to detail and technical mastery. This connection exemplifies how excellence transcends industry boundaries.

"We are fascinated by Ryder's handmade work, which uses centuries-old processes," said Kindt. While Obedir's cutting-edge AI technology is a tool for doing business, we are devotees of art and humanity."

The exhibition will showcase several of Ryder's signature pieces, including her iconic hare and minotaur figures that explore themes of transformation and duality. These works, characterised by their intricate detail and emotional depth, reflect the same commitment to precision that drives Obedir's technological innovations.

The logistics of bringing Ryder's monumental sculptures from England to Paris highlighted another connection to Obedir's expertise. "The shipment of these remarkable pieces was fraught with the usual import-export challenges between countries," noted Kindt. "This is precisely the type of complex cross-border transaction that Obedir's e-document solutions streamline for our clients."

As part of the sponsorship, Obedir will host an exclusive viewing event for stakeholders and media representatives on April 2nd, creating a unique networking opportunity that celebrates artistic innovation. "We aim to entertain our customers, forge new partnerships, and provide a thrilling environment to network while promoting a leading female sculptor," Kindt explained.

The company sees this sponsorship as the beginning of a broader arts patronage initiative. "We have invited key stakeholders to participate in this inaugural event and are exploring options to sponsor future art exhibitions that align with our values," said Kindt. "This reflects our commitment to supporting cultural innovation alongside technological advancement."

Obedir's BAT Platform, which provides efficient administration and transaction infrastructure for businesses across industries, offers solutions that could benefit the art world as well. "Artists and galleries face many of the same administrative and compliance challenges as other businesses," Kindt observed. "Our platform can provide the efficient administrative and transactional backbone that artistic enterprises need to thrive in today's complex regulatory environment."

The sponsorship also reflects Obedir's vision for the future of AI-enabled business models across different sectors. "Through this initiative, we want to highlight how our AI-enabled solutions can transform operations across diverse industries, including the arts," said Kindt. "We see tremendous potential for technology to support and enhance creative enterprises without diminishing their essential humanity and artistic vision."

Art Paris is one of Europe's premier contemporary art fairs, showcasing over 170 galleries from over 25 countries. The 2025 exhibition will emphasise France's art scene and focus on female artists, making it an ideal venue for Obedir's international outlook and commitment to diverse perspectives.

Media representatives interested in attending the exclusive viewing event or scheduling interviews with Sophie Ryder should contact Alexia Green, Gowen's Head of Communications, at alexia@gowencontemporary.com or +41 78 674 83 21.

About Sophie Ryder

Sophie Ryder is a British sculptor known for her imaginative and expressive works that blend human and animal forms, particularly her signature hybrid creatures featuring hares, dogs, and mythical figures. Born in 1963, she studied at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, where she developed her distinctive style using wire, bronze, and other mixed media. Her large-scale sculptures, often depicting human-animal hybrids, explore themes of mythology, emotion, and connection, evoking a sense of mystery and storytelling. Ryder's works have been exhibited internationally, gracing public spaces, galleries, and sculpture parks, captivating audiences with their raw texture and dynamic presence.

About Obedir

Through its innovative BAT platform, Obedir transforms compliance from a burden into a strategic advantage. Our AI-enhanced solutions ensure clean, auditable, and traceable data governance, empowering companies to meet regulatory requirements precisely and efficiently. Founded in 2024, Obedir serves clients across Europe and North America, providing the infrastructure for a sustainable global economy through meticulous data management. For more information, visit www.obedir.com.

About Gowen

Founded in 2009 as Faye Fleming & Partner, the gallery became Gowen Contemporary in 2010. In 2021, a new 200 sqm space was opened in Geneva at Grand-Rue 23. GOWEN aims to showcase pioneering and cutting-edge artists engaged in experimental and critical approaches, often alongside significant works by historical and critically acclaimed artists, including loans from private collections. The gallery welcomes all forms of medium and artistic expression. Contact the Gallery's Laura Gowen by writing info@gowencontemporary.com or call +41 79 330 17 54.





