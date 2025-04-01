Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company"), a trailblazer in next-generation pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies, has announced an impressive first quarter in 2025, marked by substantial shareholder engagement and technological advancements. The company successfully raised C$3,000,000 to support operations, marketing initiatives, and expansion prospects, signalling a robust start to the year.

Innovations and International Recognition

Gaining widespread attention, Metavista3D showcased its pioneering innovations at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, underscoring its commitment to spatial reality experiences without relying on traditional 3D glasses. This international exposure highlights the company's innovative edge in the competitive tech landscape.

Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske, a prominent figure in the industry, further bolstered Metavista3D's reputation by delivering a keynote at the 2025 International Conference of Display Technology in China. This engagement underscores Metavista3D's global influence and dedication to advancing display technology. For more information on this event, visit: www.sidicdt.org/en/

In a strategic move to solidify its market positioning, Metavista3D announced that its subsidiary, psHolix AG, has filed a patent application with the German Patent and Trademark Office for its breakthrough 3D eMirror technology. This innovative solution is poised to transform user experiences by enhancing spatial views and display lighting, offering a competitive edge over conventional mirrors and 2D eMirrors.

Expanding Horizons with CEO & CTO Roadshow

In pursuit of fostering direct communication with stakeholders and expanding its outreach, Metavista3D embarked on the CEO & CTO "Meet and Greet" Roadshow on March 31 in Hamburg. With over 200 registered attendees across five locations, this initiative serves as a testament to the company's commitment to transparency and engagement with its community.

Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D, reflects on the recent achievements: "Our journey thus far in 2025 represents a significant leap forward. We are incredibly proud of the milestones achieved, and the ongoing support from our community reinforces our mission to drive innovation in pseudo-holographic displays. We remain steadfast in our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in 3D technology."

Metavista3D's strategic achievements and innovations in the first quarter set a promising trajectory for the remainder of the year, as the company continues to blaze trails in the realm of advanced display technologies.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com and https://metavista3d.com/roadshow

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Metavista3D's ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

