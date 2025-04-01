Tesla Owners Club of Austin: Cybertruck Rodeo Part Deux Set to Occur Saturday, April 12, 2025

World's Largest Cybertruck Event

On Saturday, April 12, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, car fanatics and electric vehicle enthusiasts alike will have the ultimate opportunity to come together at Cybertruck Rodeo Part Deux - the world's largest Cybertruck meetup. Hosted by Dove Nest Motorsports Club (DOMO), drivers will take on an elite off-road experience designed by Tilke Engineering and built by Ranger Excavating.

This electrifying event wouldn't be possible without our incredible title sponsors. Unplugged Performance leads the way in Tesla performance upgrades, while UP.FIT specializes in rugged fleet solutions, ensuring Cybertrucks are ready to tackle any challenge. Their support has truly taken this experience to the next level.

We also extend our deepest appreciation to our additional sponsors: Holm Team, The Exotics Network (TEN), and Proven ROI. Their contributions have been pivotal in making Cybertruck Rodeo Part Deux an unforgettable event.

Last year's Cybertruck Rodeo was so impactful that even Elon Musk took to X to share the excitement of the caravan. This year, the event is leveling up. Beyond the unparalleled opportunity to push their Cybertruck to its limits on the 3.1-mile dirt track, attendees can look forward to:

Cyber Rally: A Historic Caravan Departing from the Temple Supercharger North at 9:30 AM sharp, heading straight to the DOMO racetrack. If you need to juice up, come a bit early and join the pre-ride charge-up party.

World's Largest Cybertruck Light Show: Witness an attempt to set the record for the world's largest synchronized Cybertruck light show. A dazzling display of lights and technology awaits!

Test Drives & Tutorials: Get behind the wheel of a Cybertruck for hands-on tutorials and test drives. Whether you're a Tesla owner or just curious, this experience welcomes all.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow Cybertruck enthusiasts and industry insiders. This event offers a fantastic chance to meet and learn from key players in the EV space.

Food, Beverages, and Live Music: Enjoy delicious food and drinks, including a $20 artisan lunch plate with smoked brisket, sausage, handcrafted sides, and fresh salad. Relax and enjoy live music as you dine.

Family Fun: Bring the kids to experience the Kid Short Course, featuring mini Cybertrucks and quads. It's a safe and exciting adventure for young EV fans.

The Boring Company "Not" a Flamethrower Experience: Don't miss a rare showcase of the infamous Boring "Not" a Flamethrower.

Exclusive Giveaway: One Cybertruck owner will win a coveted Tesla Optimus Bot Action Figure and an official event t-shirt-awarded to the attendee who travels the farthest in their Cybertruck.

Huge thanks once again to our title sponsors, Unplugged Performance and UP.FIT, our gracious host Dove Nest Motorsports Club. Together, we're making Cybertruck Rodeo Part Deux an experience like no other. Don't miss out-secure your spot now!

Contact Information

Matt Holm

President of the Tesla Owners Club of Austin

matt@teslaownersaustin.com

SOURCE: Tesla Owners Club of Austin

