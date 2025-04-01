

Hong Kong - April 01, 2025 - SeaPRwire , a leading Public Relations Communication Platform in Asia, has announced the introduction of an AI-supported multilingual news translation tool. This innovative tool, developed in collaboration with Asia Presswire ( https://www.asiapresswire.com ), aims to expand the reach of press releases by enabling instant translation into multiple languages, allowing companies to effectively connect with a broader global audience. The new multilingual news translation tool leverages advanced machine translation technology to quickly and accurately translate news content into a variety of languages. This feature ensures that press releases can be easily distributed across different linguistic regions, enhancing global communication efforts and improving brand visibility. "With the growing demand for effective communication across borders, our new AI-powered translation tool allows our clients to seamlessly reach audiences in multiple languages," said Grace Martin, Media Director at SeaPRwire. "This solution is designed to simplify the process of multilingual press release distribution, ensuring that companies can communicate their messages clearly and efficiently to a wider, international audience." The integration of this translation tool is expected to significantly benefit businesses looking to expand their presence beyond regional markets. By providing fast and accurate translations, SeaPRwire's new tool eliminates the barriers that often hinder global communications, such as language differences and delays in manual translation processes. With the increasing globalization of media and the rapid pace at which information spreads, having a multilingual press release distribution capability has become crucial for companies aiming to maintain a strong, consistent global presence. The new tool allows press releases to be translated into multiple languages, including but not limited to English, Chinese, French, Spanish, and German, ensuring that brands can effectively target media outlets and audiences worldwide. SeaPRwire's multilingual news translation tool also supports real-time updates, ensuring that the latest news content is translated and distributed as soon as it is released. This feature further enhances the platform's ability to provide up-to-date information to a diverse range of media outlets and audiences. The collaboration with Asia Presswire strengthens SeaPRwire's service offering, bringing cutting-edge AI and machine translation technology to the forefront of global communications. This partnership solidifies SeaPRwire's position as a leader in earned media communications management across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. "As we continue to innovate and refine our services, we are committed to providing our clients with the most advanced tools available for managing their communications efforts," Martin added. "This new translation tool is just one example of how we are using technology to help our clients amplify their message and reach audiences worldwide with ease." SeaPRwire's new multilingual news translation tool is now available to clients across Asia, providing them with an enhanced ability to reach diverse audiences in various regions and languages. This AI-powered solution is poised to become a game-changer in the global press release distribution landscape, enabling businesses to strengthen their international communications and expand their global footprint. About Asia Presswire Asia Presswire is a press release distribution service that provides tailored solutions for public relations firms, agencies, organizations, and corporations worldwide. They specialize in delivering customized press release distribution, including direct-to-editor email delivery to targeted media editors at newspapers, magazines, and broadcast outlets. Their extensive network spans 172 countries, connecting with over 230,000 media outlets and 3.6 million self-media platforms. Supporting over 46 languages, including English, Chinese, French, German, and Japanese, Asia Presswire ensures effective communication across diverse linguistic regions. Their services are designed to enhance brands' online visibility and reputation, enabling effective connection with target audiences. About SeaPRwire SeaPRwire is a leading earned media communications management platform in Asia, designed to empower PR and communications professionals. Its Branding-Insight Program streamlines communication management by connecting clients with a network of over 80,000 journalists, editors, magazines, and online media outlets, along with 300 million followers of key opinion leaders (KOLs). Leveraging AI-driven technology, SeaPRwire enables users to identify relevant media and KOLs, personalize pitches, and measure the impact of their communications efforts. Operating across regions including Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, SeaPRwire enhances brand awareness and educates audiences effectively.

