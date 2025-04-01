TOKYO, Apr 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has concluded a Nissay Positive Impact Finance (Note1) agreement with Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life) (contract amount: JPY 2.0 billion). This is the second Positive Impact Finance Agreement between MHI and Nippon Life.MHI Group, in response to the growing need to address the global challenge of climate change, in 2020, identified five material issues, including "Provide energy solutions to enable a carbon neutral world," and "Transform society through AI and digitalization," as priority measures to contribute to solving societal issues and ensuring continued growth over the medium to long term. These issues are reflected in the medium-term business plan, and the MHI Group has identified decarbonization on the energy supply side and the realization of decarbonization, fully automated and labor-saving on the energy demand side as growth areas, and is working toward commercialization. By promoting decarbonization through our business from both the production and use of energy, MHI Group is contributing to achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2040 and realizing a carbon neutral world.Under this agreement, the following Core Impacts have been selected from the MHI Group's materiality issues and other topics as activities that contribute to achieving the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). The qualitative and quantitative evaluation is conducted by Nippon Life, with a second opinion provided by Rating and Investment Information Inc. (R&I) (Note2) regarding compliance with the Principles for Positive Impact Finance, and the rationality of the evaluation indicators used.For more information, visit https://www.mhi.com/news/25033101.html.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.