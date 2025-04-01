AEP Cloud helps deliver perfect and unique tagging for enhanced business efficiencies

SATO Europe GmbH announces the official launch of AEP Cloud, a powerful, cloud-based aPaaS1 solution designed to revolutionize labelling and identification processes within SATO's strategic positioning as a provider of "Perfect and Unique Tagging." With a robust set of features tailored for seamless implementation, AEP Cloud helps businesses simplify complex workflows, boost operational accuracy and achieve new levels of efficiency.

Perfect and unique tagging is a key driver of the SATO Group's 2024-2028 medium term management plan. By uniquely identifying items, SATO seeks to further automate identification processes for inventory tracking without manual scans and reads.

In today's fast-paced, data-driven world, businesses face increasing challenges managing intricate labelling processes while navigating regulatory complexity and addressing new compliance standards such as the Digital Product Passport (DPP). AEP Cloud addresses these needs directly, providing an innovative, no-code solution that can be swiftly implemented without extensive technical resources or disruptions to current IT infrastructure.

AEP Cloud's unique benefits include its simplicity, speed of deployment, and holistic approach to process management around labelling and identification. Unlike traditional labelling solutions, AEP Cloud's flexibility and scalability allow businesses of all sizes to effortlessly adapt and expand their tagging and labelling capabilities in line with evolving regulatory demands and market dynamics.

The platform introduces several advanced features to enhance operational control and efficiency:

Interactive Price List: Enables dynamic, real-time pricing updates, improving accuracy and responsiveness to market fluctuations.

Pay-Per-Print Application: Provides a cost-efficient and flexible printing model that significantly reduces upfront investments, ideal for both small businesses and large-scale operations.

Comprehensive Event Management System: Offers precise tracking and identification of events, improving visibility, compliance, and reducing human error.

Businesses implementing AEP Cloud can seamlessly integrate it with their existing ERP2 and WMS3 via a standardized API, ensuring data consistency and maximizing the value of their current technological investments.

To further accelerate adoption and demonstrate the value of AEP Cloud, SATO Europe has introduced a transparent subscription model featuring a flexible freemium option. As an additional benefit, the first ten customers adopting the solution will receive an exclusive 20% discount on monthly subscription fees for the first year.

Laurent Lassus, Managing Director of SATO Europe, emphasized the importance of this launch, stating, "AEP Cloud is built to tackle the real-world pain points our customers face every day-complex integration, operational inefficiencies, and evolving compliance demands. This solution platform enables businesses to achieve immediate improvements in accuracy, efficiency, and cost management, establishing a foundation for sustainable, long-term growth."

By placing customer-centric innovation at the forefront, SATO Europe continues to affirm its commitment to industry leadership and technological advancement, delivering robust, intuitive solutions that directly address market challenges.

To experience AEP Cloud firsthand, businesses are encouraged to contact SATO Europe for demonstrations, personalized consultations, and detailed information on subscription packages.

Application Platform as a Service, a platform allowing users to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure associated with developing and launching an app Enterprise Resource Planning, an enterprise software platform that integrates core business processes. Warehouse Management Systems, which optimize inventory and operations

About SATO Europe

SATO Europe is a global leader providing innovative auto-ID and labelling solutions, driving operational efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability. With decades of experience, SATO Europe helps businesses across various industries streamline processes, ensure compliance, and enhance overall performance.

About SATO

SATO (TOKYO:6287) designs and manufactures hardware, labels and tags and develops software to integrate with third party offerings as automatic identification solutions. These solutions streamline workflows, enabling data capture and visualization for a connected world of productivity, safety, reassurance and sustainability. By giving things a digital identity, SATO helps businesses in retail, manufacturing, food, health care and transport logistics run smoothly. Founded in 1940, SATO has a presence in 26 countries with a workforce of over 5,700. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, it reported revenues of 143,446 million yen ($992 million*)

More information about SATO can be found at www.sato-global.com.

*Based on an average exchange rate of 1 USD 144.58 JPY

