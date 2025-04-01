New Space Supports Continued Growth and Showcases Innovative Product Portfolio

Neat, the pioneering video technology company, today opens its new Neat Experience Center at its expanded Oslo headquarters. Connected to its existing headquarters space at Technopolis, the new 433 square meter space is designed to showcase the full breadth of Neat's innovative portfolio in a welcoming and open office environment.

The Oslo Neat Experience Center features five meeting rooms designed to highlight Neat's devices in a variety of meeting space settings. It also has an open space that will be used to host events and showcase Neat's flexible solutions for larger, more complex spaces. The experience center will be used to welcome customers and partners from across Europe, giving them the opportunity to explore Neat's product portfolio firsthand.

Neat continues to experience strong growth on all fronts. In its last quarter, Q4 CY2024, Neat's sales grew by over 40%. Neat has sold more than 400,000 devices to over 17,000 customers across over 75 countries. The company also continues to expand its team. In December 2024, Tormod Ree joined as Neat's Chief Product Engineering Officer, based in Oslo, and since the start of 2025 the company has grown its employee base in Norway nearly 20%.

"I am thrilled to open our newest Neat Experience Center at our Oslo headquarters. This beautiful new space provides the perfect canvas to showcase Neat's product portfolio and allow our customers and partners to experience firsthand how we can support their unique use cases today and into the future," said Janine Pelosi, CEO of Neat. "Our Norwegian heritage is key to who we are as a company, so it is particularly fitting that we opened our first European Neat Experience Center in Oslo, where we can welcome guests to our headquarters and showcase our continued innovation and growth."

This expansion follows the September 2024 opening of Neat's first Neat Experience Center in San Jose, California. Neat continues to expand its global footprint and is adding office spaces and demonstration capabilities to locations around the world.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with beautifully simple video collaboration devices and experiences, enabling more natural, equitable, and engaging video meetings. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superior audio and video quality for Zoom and Microsoft Teams meeting spaces in various sizes and scenarios, uniquely addressing the needs of today's ever-evolving, dynamic workforce. Our Neat Pulse service gives you complete control of your device deployment, premium support care, and extended warranty coverage from anywhere. It also connects you to a range of popular business apps. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331172502/en/

Contacts:

Amy Martin

amy.martin@neat.no

+1-408-391-5194