Royal Queen Seeds: Survey Reveals Why German Parents Support Cannabis Legalization One Year After Implementation

BERLIN, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactly a year after cannabis legalization, public perception and consumption habits in Germany are visibly changing. While opinions on the reform remain divided, a clear trend has emerged: younger generations support legalization, home cultivation is booming, and the demand for reliable education is increasing. Global seed company Royal Queen Seeds shares these and other key findings from its recently concluded study*:

The new legislation continues to divide the public, but safety-conscious parents, in particular, see clear advantages in home cultivation: 51% of German parents consider homegrown cannabis safer than street purchases, with this figure rising to 57% internationally.

Support for legalization is also growing overall: 4 out of 10 German adults approve of the reform, especially younger age groups under 40. However, older citizens aged 65+ and retirees remain skeptical. The majority also believe the reform will help curb the black market. Nearly 50% of the population think the new regulations will improve public understanding of cannabis.

At the same time, home cultivation is on the rise: 41% of German cannabis consumers plan to grow their own in 2025. For many, this means not only independence but also greater quality control: 77% of home growers find cultivation personally valuable, and 75% feel safer consuming their own cannabis.

Legalization has ushered in a new era, fundamentally transforming Germany's relationship with cannabis. While the reform remains a topic of debate, it is playing a crucial role in reducing the black market, strengthening public education, and creating safer, regulated consumption options.

*The study was commissioned by Royal Queen Seeds and conducted by Markteffect in the last two weeks of February 2025. It surveyed a representative sample of 1,719 people in Germany.

