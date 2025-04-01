Sparrow Co., Ltd. Introduces Advanced API-Based Security Testing at Black Hat Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow Co., Ltd., a global leader in application security testing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Black Hat Asia 2025. The event, taking place April 1-4 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, will bring together top cybersecurity experts, professionals, and innovators from around the world.

At this prestigious event, Sparrow will unveil the enhanced Sparrow On-Demand, an API-based application security testing solution designed for seamless integration. Optimized for partners and customers looking to expand their cybersecurity offerings effortlessly, Sparrow On-Demand strengthens software supply chain security while ensuring operational continuity.

This white-label-ready solution empowers organizations to launch their own application security testing services or integrate robust security features into existing platforms-without disruption. Its flexible, API-driven architecture enables businesses to enhance security while maintaining full control over branding, service delivery, and customer experience.

Sparrow On-Demand provides a comprehensive suite of application security testing tools to identify vulnerabilities, improve code quality, and strengthen software supply chain security:

Static Application Security Testing (SAST) - Detects security vulnerabilities and quality issues in source code.

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) - Identifies security flaws in running applications through real-world attack simulations.

Software Composition Analysis (SCA) - Scans open-source components for license risks and vulnerabilities, generating SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) reports.

With increasing regulatory requirements and cybersecurity standards, Sparrow On-Demand offers a cost-effective, scalable solution for improving security posture without extensive investments or in-house expertise. It is ideal for:

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) expanding service portfolios.

Software developers and DevOps teams embedding security into CI/CD pipelines.

Enterprises and security vendors enhancing security without disrupting existing solutions.

In addition to Sparrow On-Demand, Sparrow will showcase its full suite of security testing solutions, available as both on-premises software and cloud-based SaaS offerings:

Sparrow Enterprise (On-Premises) - A comprehensive security solution integrating SAST, DAST, SCA, and RASP.

Sparrow Cloud (SaaS) - A cost-effective, cloud-based security testing service for smaller-scale testing needs.

Attendees of Black Hat Asia 2025 can experience live demonstrations of Sparrow's security suite at Booth 310. Sparrow's cybersecurity experts will showcase platform capabilities, real-world use cases, and insights on strengthening security posture.

Visitors will also gain access to exclusive event-only promotions, making Black Hat Asia 2025 the perfect opportunity to explore cutting-edge security solutions.

For more information, visit www.sparrow.im.

