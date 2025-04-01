Arctech Lights Up Africa's Energy Future with Game-Changing Solar Solutions at Solar&Storage Live Africa 2025

JOHANNESBURG, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking, racking and energy storage solutions provider, concluded its participation in Solar&Storage Live Africa 2025, held from March 25-27 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Arctech's Innovative Solar Portfolio Based on Tracker+ and Green Power+ Platforms Shine at Arctech booth

Arctech's booth highlighted three flagship products designed to maximize energy efficiency and sustainability:

1P Single-Axis Tracker SkyLine II: Engineered for Africa's extreme climates, this advanced tracker features a modular design and the AI-powered tracking algorithm, delivering up to 8% higher energy yield while reducing project costs. Meanwhile, its rigid torque tube design and the synchronous multi-point mechanism ensure stability in high-wind and high-temperature conditions. Till now, SkyLine II boasts an impressive global deployment track record of nearly 30GW, demonstrating its reliability and high adaptability.

Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot StarShine I: Tailored for dusty environments, the water-free PV cleaning robot uses AI-driven path optimization to minimize operational costs and improve energy output, thereby ensuring the consistent performance of solar installations. Compatible with Arctech's solar trackers through SCADA integration, StarShine I represents an optimal solution for the O&M of solar projects.

Energy Storage System ArcBank: Featuring in-house developed PCS, BMS, and EMS, ArcBank is designed to tackle Africa's power supply gaps. Being a signature product in Arctech's Green Power+ platform, this BESS is optimized for various applications. including large industrial plants, large data centers and new energy power stations, etc.

MEA Managing Director Vivian Fang Delivered a Keynote Speech

On March 26, Vivian Fang, Managing Director for the MEA region at Arctech, delivered a keynote speech titled "Tackling Africa's Energy Challenges and Arctech's Role in Shaping the Future of Renewable Energy." During the session, Vivian emphasized the growing demand in the region for reliable, resilient, and high-efficiency solar energy solutions, especially in response to South Africa's ongoing load shedding challenges and the broader energy access issues across Sub-Saharan Africa. She also highlighted that"Africa's energy transformation requires solutions that are not only cost-effective but also culturally and environmentally adaptive. Through collaboration with local stakeholders, we strive to build resilient energy ecosystems that empower communities."

Strengthening Clean Energy Footprint in the MEA Region

Arctech's presence in the exhibition underscores its strong commitment to the continent's sustainable development. The company has completed numerous key projects across various African countries, including Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Chad, Congo, Ghana, Malawi and Comoros.

Since entering the MEA market in 2017, Arctech has accumulated a portfolio exceeding 10 GW within the region. To enhance its local service, Arctech has established local offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, as well as built a factory in Jeddah with an annual capacity of 3 GW. Supplemented by Arctech's global supply chain system, the company will possess a delivery capability of up to 10 GW in the MEA market.

