Fluent Bit v4 Released: Transforming Telemetry Data Management

Leading Open-Source Telemetry Data Processor Surpasses 15 Billion Downloads as it Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The Fluent community today announced the release of Fluent Bit version 4.0, a significant update to the industry's leading open-source telemetry processor. With significant advancements in performance, security, and flexibility, Fluent Bit v4 allows organizations to extract maximum value from their observability data while streamlining operations across distributed environments. This major release comes as the project celebrates its tenth anniversary since founding and 15 billion downloads.

Fluent Bit v4 introduces several key features that help engineers with improved workflows, data volume management, and enterprise scale:

Intelligent Processing Engine: New condition-based logic gives users greater flexibility and control over data processing workflows.

Trace Sampling: Head and tail sampling for traces helps users reduce data volume while preserving valuable insights.

Zig Language Support: Fluent Bit now supports plugin and extension development in the Zig programming language, making it easier for developers to contribute and customize.

Enterprise-Ready Security: Enhanced authentication capabilities with extended support for tokens and web service access improve security in enterprise environments.

Performance Improvements: Ongoing optimizations and bug fixes enhance performance and reliability, especially for metrics and traces with OTLP.

"Fluent Bit vs 4.0 delivers new capabilities to process, secure, and optimize telemetry at scale, " said Eduardo Silva, creator and maintainer of Fluent BIt. "As we celebrate 10 years and 15 billion downloads, we continue shaping the future of telemetry pipelines with performance, flexibility, and innovation."

Over the last decade, Fluent Bit has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from a lightweight log collector to a comprehensive, vendor-neutral telemetry agent that operates in containers, VM, and the broader cloud. Fluent Bit has also evolved to support multiple telemetry signals including logs, metrics, traces, and profiles with full in-streaming processing capabilities.

Fluent Bit's lightweight design and high performance have led to its integration into major Kubernetes distributions from providers like AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, and Microsoft Azure, making it a preferred choice for enterprises seeking efficient observability solutions. Also, nearly 25% of the Fortune 100 companies have adopted or contributed to Fluent Bit.

To learn more about Fluent Bit v4, visit https://chronosphere.io/learn/fluent-bit-v4-0 .

About the Fluent Bit project

Fluent Bit is a CNCF-graduated project under the umbrella of Fluentd, alongside other foundational technologies such as Kubernetes and Prometheus. It was originally created to be a lighter-weight version of Fluentd for collecting and forwarding logs from embedded Linux devices and containers where deploying Fluentd would be impractical or even impossible due to limited system resources. It has since evolved and is now capable of collecting logs, metrics, and traces, processing them in mid-stream, and routing them to any number of backends. Today, Fluent Bit is embedded in major Kubernetes distributions, including those from Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

To learn more, visit https://fluentbit.io/ or join our Slack community.

