ICCS is pleased to welcome MANE as a new partner, further strengthening the commitment to advancing animal-free safety assessments in the cosmetic and personal care industry. This collaboration highlights MANE's dedication to innovative, ethical testing methods.

"By joining forces with ICCS, MANE reaffirms its commitment to developing and promoting non-animal safety approaches. Together, alongside our global network of ICCS members, we will continue driving progress toward a future free from animal testing," said Erin Hill, CEO of ICCS.

"At MANE, the protection of animal welfare and the environment is not just a priority it is a cornerstone of our identity. This unwavering commitment is reflected in our strict policy of not conducting animal tests on our flavor or fragrance compositions," said Eric Angelini, Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs Product Safety, MANE.

"Furthermore, no animal tests are conducted or commissioned for our manufactured ingredients, except where specifically required by national or regional regulations. Our proactive stance extends beyond compliance. We are determined pioneers in the search for alternative methods, investing in cutting-edge research and collaboration to drive the future of ethical testing," Angelini continued.

Since 2007, MANE has been a shareholder in ImmunoSearch, a research company dedicated to the development of in vitro toxicological testing. Since 2008, MANE has incorporated alternative methods for skin irritation screening in MANE laboratories, using the EPISKIN® model. In addition, MANE has collaborated, partnered with and invested in R&D companies specializing in non-animal testing methodologies, including QSAR modeling (in silico approaches). MANE was established in 1871 and is a leading innovative fragrance and flavoring company. They are known for their independence and entrepreneurial spirit. Their ethical values are respected throughout the globe.

ICCS was formed in early 2023 with the mission to advance the adoption of animal-free assessments of cosmetics, and their ingredients, for human and environmental safety. The organization is comprised of international members from market leaders in the cosmetic product and ingredient manufacturers sector, notable trade and research associations, and influential animal protection organizations.

ICCS continues to work with all stakeholders across the world to accelerate the transition to global use and acceptance of animal-free safety assessments for human and environmental health.

About ICCS

The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) is a global initiative focused on advancing the adoption of animal-free safety assessment approaches for cosmetics, personal care products and their ingredients. ICCS is comprised of 42 international members including cosmetic product manufacturers and their suppliers, industry associations, and animal protection organizations all working together to drive greater global awareness to accelerate widespread use of animal-free assessments through research, education, and regulatory engagement. For more details on ICCS and its members, visit www.iccs-cosmetics.org.

About the MANE Group

A one-hundred percent independent, family-owned group, MANE is number one in France and in the top five worldwide in the flavours and fragrances sector. The MANE Group has 50 R&D centres and 29 production sites around the world and employs more than 8,000 people in 39 countries. The group's family adventure kicked off over 150 years ago, when Victor Mane decided to transform the flowers and plants he grew in the Grasse region into fragrant raw materials. What started out as a small local distillery is now an international company renowned for its innovation and corporate sustainability, with products that combine tradition, expertise, and modernity. Minimising environmental impact has been a priority for MANE since its inception. In 2003, MANE was the first Flavour and Fragrance company to sign the United Nations Global Compact. The group is involved in several climate protection initiatives, including the Science Based Targets Initiative. Its head office is located in Bar-sur-Loup, in the south-east of France. www.mane.com

