In a world where 70% of skills will change by 2030, how do companies ensure they hire for what matters now and in the future?

Sapia.ai has conducted one of the most comprehensive, data-driven analyses of job competencies to date, analysing 47,000 job descriptions across diverse industries. The result? A groundbreaking framework identifying the 25 core competencies that drive success and will endure even as technology evolves.

Today, Sapia.ai is taking it a step further. With the launch of Chat Interview Pro (Chat Pro), companies can now assess these competencies at scale, in any language, through AI-powered structured interviews.

Beyond the LinkedIn Skills Report: Hiring for Competencies, Not Just Trends

LinkedIn's Skills on the Rise 2025 report confirms a massive shift soft skills are in higher demand than ever. Adaptability, strategic thinking, conflict resolution these are the skills that will define careers.

But while companies know these skills are essential, most hiring processes aren't built to measure them objectively. That's where Sapia.ai's innovation changes the game.

By focussing on competencies clusters of skills, knowledge, behaviours and abilities that are observable, measurable, and context-specific, Sapia.ai can assess for the things that will drive performance, helping companies answer: Can this person apply the right skills, in the right way, at the right time, to deliver results in our environment?

With Chat Pro, companies can now:

Interview at scale in any language , ensuring a global, inclusive hiring process

, ensuring a global, inclusive hiring process Assess 25 competencies that truly matter human strengths like resilience, critical thinking, and leadership

that truly matter human strengths like resilience, critical thinking, and leadership Make hiring fairer, faster, and data-driven using structured, AI-powered interviews that remove bias and guesswork

AI-Powered Hiring with Explainable Intelligence

Chat Pro thinks, explains, and learns, delivering hiring decisions that are:

Structured unbiased : every interview follows a scientifically validated competency framework

: every interview follows a competency framework Transparent defensible : every decision comes with a reasoning trail , ensuring fairness and compliance

: every decision comes with a , ensuring fairness and compliance Built for real-world hiring: from high-volume frontline roles to executive hires

"For too long, hiring has been ruled by instinct rather than intelligence," said Barb Hyman, CEO of Sapia.ai. "We now have the science, the data, and the AI to measure what matters, helping companies build stronger, future-ready teams."

