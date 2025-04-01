Fiskars Corporation: Inside information: Change in the Fiskars Group Leadership Team - new CEO of Vita appointed

HELSINKI, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiskars Group has appointed Daniel Lalonde as the new CEO of Business Area Vita and a member of the Fiskars Group Leadership Team. Daniel will start in his position on April 14, 2025 and report to Fiskars Group's President and CEO, Nathalie Ahlström. He has Canadian and French citizenships and will be based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Daniel joins Fiskars Group with a proven track record in building world-class brands and business in luxury, fashion, home, and consumer goods. He has worked in CEO positions in Flos B&B Italia Group, SMCP (Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac) and Ralph Lauren. Prior to these positions, he had a 10-year career at the LVMH Group, working as President & CEO of LVMH Watches & Jewellery North America, President & CEO of Louis Vuitton North America and as Global President & CEO of Moët & Chandon and Dom Perignon.

"I am excited to welcome Daniel to our team as the new CEO of Vita. Daniel is a perfect fit to lead Vita, considering his extensive experience from CEO roles in world-class luxury and consumer brands, both in Europe and the United States. During the recent years and in line with our strategy, Vita has gone through a genuine transformation. We have carefully built foundations and I am convinced that Daniel will bring visionary leadership to Vita to tap into long-term growth opportunities," describes Nathalie Ahlström, Fiskars Group's President and CEO.

"I am thrilled to join Fiskars Group and Vita which has an outstanding portfolio of heritage brands in the luxury and premium categories. With brands such as Georg Jensen, Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood, Waterford, Iittala and many more, there is incredible potential to increase consumer desire and further develop these brands into global design icons," says Daniel Lalonde.

Daniel Lalonde's CV is attached to this release. Lalonde will be offered an opportunity to participate in the Fiskars Group's Restricted Share Plan to support the implementation of the company's strategy and drive profitable growth and to align the objectives of key employees with the shareholders.

As announced on October 24, 2024 in a stock exchange release, Fiskars Group is in the process of separating its two Business Areas, Vita and Fiskars. These will become two separate, fully accountable businesses with own CEOs and independent legal entities, owned by Fiskars Group. Nathalie Ahlström will continue in her role as Fiskars Group's President and CEO. She has also held the position of CEO, Vita on an interim basis, since the October 2024 announcement.

The Fiskars Group Leadership Team will, as of April 14, 2025, consist of the following members:

Nathalie Ahlström, Fiskars Group's President and CEO

Jussi Siitonen, Group CFO & deputy to the President and CEO of Fiskars Group

Daniel Lalonde, CEO of Vita

Dr. Steffen Hahn, CEO of Fiskars

Aamir Shaukat, Executive Vice President, Group Operations and Sustainability

FISKARS CORPORATION

Nathalie Ahlström

President & CEO

Fiskars Group in brief

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth. In 2024, Fiskars Group's global net sales were EUR 1.2 billion and we had close to 7,000 employees. We have two Business Areas (BA), Vita and Fiskars.

BA Vita offers premium and luxury products for the tableware, drinkware, jewelry and interior categories. Its well-known brands include Georg Jensen, Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood, Moomin Arabia, Iittala and Waterford. In 2024, BA Vita's reported net sales were EUR 605 million. Already 50% of BA Vita's net sales comes from direct-to-consumer sales, comprising approximately 500 stores and approximately 60 e-commerce sites.

BA Fiskars consists of the gardening and outdoor categories, in addition to the scissors and creating, as well as cooking categories. The brands include Fiskars and Gerber. In 2024, BA Fiskars' net sales were EUR 547 million.

Read more: fiskarsgroup.com

