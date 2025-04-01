Aqemia announces it is broadening and accelerating its computational platform to target RNAs using its physics-enabled generative AI engine. Building on successes in epitranscriptomics, Aqemia aims to develop novel small-molecule drugs against this emerging and promising class of therapeutic targets. In parallel with advancing RNA-focused initiatives, the company continues to drive innovation in its broader pipeline, including protein-targeting programs.

AQEMIA FOUNDERS Maximilien Levesque (CEO) and Emmanuelle Martiano (COO)

New Funding

Aqemia has secured a $7.4 million grant as part of the France 2030 plan. This funding will strengthen the company's generative AI platform to handle highly flexible proteins and RNA targets. For instance, Aqemia plans to experimentally determine various RNA and RNA-modifying targets to refine and iterate its technology.

Why RNAs?

RNAs have long been a promising yet difficult class of therapeutic targets due to their inherently flexible and complex structures. However, their pivotal role in gene regulation and expression-especially in diseases such as cancer-makes them highly strategic for innovative drug discovery efforts.

Progress in Drug Discovery Programs

Aqemia has already advanced several drug discovery programs in RNA targeting, bringing them closer to clinical trials. One such program, in partnership with Novalix, has shown a strong effect on cancer cells and is currently progressing in vivo models.

"This funding enables us to extend the reach of our technology to previously unexplored targets, opening the door to new classes of treatments. Integrating RNA targeting into our platform reinforces our ambition to transform the invention of new therapeutic solutions for patients. We are grateful for the continued support that allows us to push boundaries and tackle critical medical challenges." - Dr. Maximilien Levesque, CEO and Co-Founder of Aqemia

About Aqemia

Aqemia is a next-gen TechBio company building one of the world's fastest-growing drug discovery pipelines. Our mission is to rapidly design innovative drug candidates for critical diseases. What sets us apart is our unique combination of physics-based algorithms and statistical mechanics to power generative AI, enabling us to design novel drug candidates without relying on experimental data.

We have already achieved multiple drug discovery successes, both within our internal pipeline and through collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies. Our most advanced programs have demonstrated efficacy in animal models for cancer.

