US solar module prices rose in December 2024 for the first time since last summer, driven by tariff adjustments and patent litigation uncertainty, according to Anza. While prices have stabilized, module type, cell origin, and geopolitical factors continue to shape the market. From pv magazine USA The US solar module market recorded a 4% price increase in Decembern 2024, rising by $0. 01/W to $0. 26/W, the first uptick since summer. Prices have stabilized at that level, Anza said in its "Q1 2025 Solar Module Pricing Insights" report. Anza said the December-to-January price increase reflected market ...

