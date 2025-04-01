Zeus North America Mining Corp. Defines High-Priority Drill Targets at Cuddy Mountain

Coincidental copper-silver-molybdenum soil, rock grab, magnetics and 3D induced polarization anomaly form the basis of the high priority drill targets

ZEUS NORTH AMERICA MINING CORP. (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (THE "COMPANY" OR "ZEUS") is pleased to announce high-priority drill targets at Cuddy Mountain (the "Project" or "Cuddy Mountain") in Idaho. Cuddy Mountain is located approximately 3 kilometres ("km") to the northeast of Hercules Metals Corp.'s high-grade "Hercules" copper-moly-silver Leviathan porphyry discovery announced in October 2023.

Highlights of the High-Priority Drill Targets at Cuddy Mountain:

Zeus is permitting 5 spatially separate drill pads at Cuddy Mountain. The drill pads are designed to test the strongest portion of the coincidental anomalies. The results highlight the potential for both skarn and porphyry copper mineralization across the mapped prospective Seven Devils Volcanics. More specifically the coincidental anomalies consist of:

Broad, continuous zones of moderate to strong chargeability, (>20ms up to 60ms) trending NE-SW, indicative of extensive sulphide mineralization potential. The top of the chargeability anomaly is approximately 100-150 metres depth from the planned drill collars;

Magnetic highs which could indicate potassic core of a porphyry system or adjacent magnetic lows reflecting alteration halos;

Magnetic highs occurring adjacent to and beneath the chargeability feature highlight a prominent interface along the Columbia River Flood Basalts paralleling with the chargeable body. Integration of these overlapping geophysical signatures helps outline the compelling exploration target for skarn and/or porphyry copper mineralization within the Cuddy Mountain Property;

Coincidental rock grab samples: 35 samples contain 0.1 percent ("%") copper ("Cu") or more; 16 samples contain greater than 1.1 % Cu, up to and including 3.8% Cu ; 29 samples contain 10 grams per tonne silver ("g/t Ag") or more; 9 samples contain more than 129 g/t Ag, with values up to and including 307 g/t Ag ; 26 samples contain 10 g/t molybdenum ("Mo") or more; 5 samples contain more than 40 g/t Mo, with values up to and including 182 g/t Mo (with 0.37g/t Au).

Soils delineate a broad 3 kilometer ("km") by 3 km copper Cu and molybdenum Mo in soil circular anomaly underlain by the Seven Devils Volcanics (~741 acres): The newly identified copper-molybdenum soil anomaly contains individual soil samples up to 0.38% copper and 28.5 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum (31 samples contain 212 ppm Cu or more; 5 samples contain percent level copper up to and including 0.38% Cu; 116 samples contain 2 ppm Mo or more; 6 samples contain more than 10 ppm Mo, with values up to and including 28.5 ppm Mo).



Dean Besserer, President and CEO, stated, "This coincidental set of anomalies in conjunction with the March, 2025 Executive Order to accelerate critical mineral production, including copper, in the USA, make Cuddy mountain more compelling than ever. These anomalies form the basis of our high-priority drill targets and/or drill pads which have similarities to the neighboring Leviathan porphyry discovery".

About the Cuddy Mountain Copper Property (Idaho, USA)

The Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metals Corp.'s recently discovered Leviathan Copper Porphyry (Cnd$167Million Market Capitalization).* The discovery resulted in Barrick injecting Cnd$23Million in equity while staking a substantial land position in the district along with Rio Tinto. The Cuddy Mountain Property consists of 101 lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 2020 acres.

Historical Drilling at Cuddy Mountain consisted of 7 shallow drill holes in 1977 intersecting anomalous lead and silver. Drill hole Mun 8 contained 90 feet of 2.02 ounces per tonne ("oz/t") Ag (Taylor, 1977). Further historical exploration on Zeus's Cuddy Mountain Project occurred at the Edna May Mine: Mineralized vein with chip samples containing 750 ppm lead ("Pb"), 7.7% zinc ("Zn") and 252 ppm Ag over 4 feet. Underground drilling in 1979 intersected 1.38 oz/t Ag over 7 feet in a breccia zone (Burmeister, 1980). Additional exploration (By Taylor, 1977) at the Rockslide area encountered Malachite-stained outcrops with a grab sample containing 760 ppm Pb, 0.67 % Zn and 36 grams per tonne Silver (Taylor, 1977).

*Adjacent Property (www.herculesmetals.com)

*All information is derived solely from management of Zeus Mining and otherwise publicly available third-party information which are believed to be reliable, but which have not been independently verified by the Company and as a result are not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness. Zeus's management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Zeus may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the President & CEO for the company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 101 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 4,200 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metal Corp's Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, amongst others, the Company's exploration plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its securities or its financial or operating results (as applicable). The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

