Pinewood reported results for the 11 months ended 31 December 2024 (FY24), having raised PBT expectations for FY24 in its February trading update. Compared to the corresponding 11 month period in 2023, revenue increased 15.1% to £31.2m, underlying PBT was flat at £8.5m, and underlying EBITDA increased ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...