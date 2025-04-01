ENGWE Officially Releases the L20 3.0 Series & Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation

PARIS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leader in electric bicycles, announces the official sale of the L20 3.0 series-the first compact e-bike with full-suspension - L20 3.0 Boost and L20 3.0 Pro models are now available, bringing advanced features at an affordable price. This launch coincides with ENGWE's 11th-anniversary celebration, featuring exclusive giveaways and limited-time discounts,reinforcing the brand's commitment to sustainable mobility.

L20 3.0 Launch & ENGWE's 11th Anniversary (April 1-30)

Celebrate with exclusive promotions:

E-Bike Giveaway- Win one of our models: L20 3.0 Boost/Pro, Mapfour N1 Air/Pro.

Order Bonus-Get a €130 anniversary gift box or €119 cycling box with select purchases (first-come, first-served).

Limited-Time Discounts-Save up to €800 on select models, including the latest model.

L20 3.0 Series-The First Compact e-bike with Full-Suspension

In a market where premium full-suspension e-bikes typically exceed €3,000, the L20 3.0 Series fills a crucial gap by delivering premium comfort and performance at a more accessible price."The L20 3.0 Series is designed to make high-performance e-biking accessible to more people," said Baron, Product Manager at ENGWE. "In 2025, we remain committed to sustainability, compliance, and innovation-enhancing the riding experience while ensuring safety, legality, and environmental responsibility."

Boost Mode: More Power, Fully Legal

The L20 3.0 Boost introduces ENGWE's unique Boost Mode, previously seen in the L20 Boost. This intelligent power compensation system aligns with EU EN-15194 regulations, allowing a temporary power boost within 60 seconds, increasing torque by 30% for effortless hill climbs and challenging road conditions.

ENGWE L20 3.0 Boost - Smooth, Powerful & Travel-Ready

Full Suspension - Absorbs shocks for a stable ride on city streets and light trails.

8A Fast Charging - Full charge in just 2 hours.

Boost Mode - Delivers 75Nm torque for effortless climbs, fully EU-compliant (=250W).

135km Range - 648Wh battery for longer trips.

Compact & Portable - Folds to =0.3m³, perfect for easy storage and 4+2 travel.

ENGWE L20 3.0 Pro - Comfortable, Smoother & Smarter

Advanced Suspension - Enhanced shock absorption for all-terrain comfort.

8A Fast Charging - 2-hour full charge with durable Samsung cells (80% capacity after 800 cycles).

IoT Anti-Theft - GPS tracking, remote app control, and instant alerts.

Mid-Drive Motor - 250W motor with 100Nm torque for peak efficiency.

160km Range - 720Wh battery for extended adventures.

Join ENGWE's 11th-anniversary celebration! Enter giveaways, unlock exclusive discounts, and claim special prizes. Ride green with ENGWE!

