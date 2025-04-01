Today at KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe, Kubiya unveiled a category-defining innovation: the first Enterprise AI Stack for Agents a purpose-built platform for organizations to build, bring, and manage secure, scalable, and predictable AI agents at the speed of development.

While the conversation in automation has long centered around "time-to-automation," Kubiya is shifting the narrative to what really matters: time-to-production. Traditional workflow tools, self-service systems, and internal developer portals have hit their ceiling. They are rigid, resource-intensive, and fundamentally unfit for the emerging class of agentic applications.

Kubiya's new platform empowers developers and platform teams to build their own agents or onboard open-source agents all while managing them within a single, unified enterprise environment. The platform combines enterprise-grade security, multi-environment orchestration, observability, and policy-as-code controls, giving engineering teams full confidence in deploying AI agents at scale.

"For too long, automation has been a paradox every effort to automate required more human effort. That ends today," said Amit Eyal Govrin, CEO of Kubiya. "With the Enterprise AI Stack for Agents, we're giving teams the tools to go from experimentation to production without compromise. Speed, resilience, and security aren't trade-offs-they're table stakes for deploying agentic systems that actually work."

Already, enterprises are realizing the value of Kubiya's platform. Rohit Bordia, Platform Architect at Verana Health, shared:

"Kubiya AI Teammates allowed us to dramatically improve efficiency while maintaining the same headcount. Developer SLAs for infrastructure access dropped from three days to just one hour."

Kubiya is now the control plane for agentic systems in the enterprise offering a full-stack platform to manage the lifecycle of AI agents, from sandbox to production. Whether companies are looking to orchestrate intelligent workflows, scale infrastructure agents, or deploy adaptive copilots, Kubiya makes agentic automation production-ready

The Kubiya Enterprise AI Stack for Agents is available starting April 1. Learn more at www.kubiya.ai or visit Kubiya at KubeCon booth S34

About Kubiya

Kubiya empowers AI engineering teams with AI-native tools to manage and scale agentic applications across environments. Built from the ground up for the enterprise, Kubiya combines security, governance, and intelligence to make AI agents safe, reliable, and production-grade.

