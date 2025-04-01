intoPIX, a leader in innovative low latency mezzanine compression, announces the integration of its JPEG XS technology into Telestream's PRISM waveform monitors. This collaboration enhances real-time monitoring for ST 2110-22 IP workflows, enabling broadcasters and production studios to transition smoothly from SDI to IP while maintaining pristine image quality and low latency.

The integration allows engineers to inspect and verify video signals with unprecedented precision, ensuring flawless video signal integrity in hybrid SDI/IP environments.

JPEG XS Essential for Efficient IP Video Workflows

As broadcasters and production teams transition to IP-based workflows, JPEG-XS provides the ideal solution for compressing high-quality video without compromising real-time performance or image fidelity. By integrating JPEG XS into PRISM, Telestream enables professionals to monitor and analyze ST 2110-22 streams seamlessly, ensuring efficient, low-latency, and visually lossless video transport across IP infrastructures.

Ultra-Low Latency High-Quality Compression: JPEG-XS allows 10:1 to 20:1 compression with near-zero latency, providing a high-quality, bandwidth-efficient solution for IP video transport.

Hybrid Workflow Flexibility: The MULTI Input feature of PRISM supports simultaneous monitoring of up to four inputs of any mix of SDI, ST2110-20, ST2110-22, and the GEN test signal generator feature empowered by JPEG-XS technology broadcasters ultimate flexibility when working with mixed SDI and IP workflows.

"Integrating JPEG-XS into PRISM elevates real-time IP monitoring, providing broadcasters and production teams with an essential tool for maintaining high-quality, low-latency IP workflows," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment ProAV Group at intoPIX.

"The integration of the JPEG-XS into PRISM allows our users to take advantage of this cutting-edge technology within their IP workflows while ensuring precise video signal analysis," said Tsuyoshi Kitagawa, Senior Product Manager at Telestream.

Experience JPEG-XS and PRISM at NAB2025

Meet Telestream (W1501) and intoPIX (N2452) at NAB. See how real-time waveform monitoring is shaping the future of IP video workflows.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no-latency, save cost power and simplify storage and connectivity. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

About Telestream

For nearly thirty years, Telestream has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration, live capture, production, live streaming, video quality assurance, virtual events and video hosting, content management and video and audio test solutions. Available on-premises or in the cloud as well as hybrid combinations, Telestream solutions make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience, regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed.

