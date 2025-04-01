Featuring new EUDRtrace platform developed to meet the latest EUDR requirements for supply chain management

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of a comprehensive suite of solutions to help companies comply with the new EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). This regulation affects the import and export of seven key commodities-wood, rubber, cocoa, coffee, cattle, soy, and palm oil-within the European market.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), approximately 420 million hectares of forest, equivalent to 10% of global forest cover, were lost between 1990 and 2020. In response, the new EUDR legislation will become effective from 30 December 2025, requiring companies to submit a due diligence statement confirming that their products are deforestation-free before they can be marketed. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to 4% of EU revenue and market exclusion.

As the need to comply with new regulations and meet rising consumer expectations grows, demand for risk-based assurance services is increasing among operators and traders placing commodities and products on the EU market. Intertek's EUDR solutions provide end-to-end compliance support, including regulatory assistance, training, commodity and product mapping, and on-the-ground verification. The solutions include EUDRtrace, a new cutting-edge blockchain platform, which provides expert guidance and traceability technology to give customers complete confidence in the transparency of their supply chains.

This unique combination of services and technology makes Intertek's EUDR solutions one of the most comprehensive offerings on the market for ensuring full compliance with EUDR and fostering a sustainable and transparent supply chain. By equipping companies with the tools they need to operate sustainably, Intertek's EUDR solutions help them to avoid fines and secure continued access to the EU market.

Mark Thomas, Executive Vice President Assurance, Sustainability, AgriWorld and Food, commented:

"Intertek's EUDR solutions are not only a response to customer demand but also a testament to our commitment to leadership in Total Quality Assurance, underpinned by our passion for sustainability and dedication to compliance with critical environmental regulations. The new EU regulation is a crucial step towards halting deforestation and helping companies safeguard their market position while protecting our natural resources. Compliance isn't just about avoiding penalties it's about leading the way towards a sustainable, deforestation-free future."

Lois Haighton, Senior Director, Consumer Assurance, Food and Nutrition, said:

"In an era where compliance with new regulations and rising consumer expectations is no longer optional, brands and traders face a critical choice: adapt or risk falling behind. Our team of regulatory experts takes great pride in working with companies that not only strive to meet compliance requirements but work to lead with transparency, integrity and a forward-thinking approach. These businesses understand that beyond simply following the rules, they have the chance to set new standards in ethical trade, positioning themselves as leaders in their industries."

Darrin Harkness, President, Intertek Assuris, added:

"With comprehensive support-covering every stage from farmer to consumer-we ensure our customers' journey to compliance is seamless, impactful, and future-focused. Our solutions protect their market position, guide them through the complexities of regulatory demands with precision, and provide confidence in their supply chain transparency."

Don't miss the opportunity to attend Intertek's complimentary EUDR webinar on April 24. Gain valuable insights on the upcoming regulation and more about how Intertek's end-to-end compliance and supply chain traceability solutions can help reduce risk and improve marketability. To register, please visit: https://www.intertek.com/resources/webinars/2025/navigating-eudr-compliance-and-solutions/

For more information about Intertek's EUDR solutions, please visit: https://www.intertek.com/assuris/food/regulatory/eu-deforestation-regulation-eudr/

