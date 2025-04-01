X-SENSE INNOVATIONS LIMITED: X-Sense Spotlights Smart Smoke Alarm Tech at FSE 2025: Voice Alerts & Hybrid Interconnectivity

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Sense, a leading global smart home safety brand, is showcasing its latest solutions at the Fire Safety Event (FSE) 2025, April 8-10 at NEC Birmingham. At Booth 4/C112, the company is featuring two key products: a smart smoke alarm with voice alerts and a hybrid interlinked model with a detachable RF module.

X-Sense will also present a broader portfolio, including CO detectors, home security systems, and other smart sensors. These solutions are trusted by users and certified by TÜV, BSI, CE, and UKCA.

"We are committed to continuous innovation in the home safety space, striving to lead the industry with smart, breakthrough technologies that make protection simpler for everyone." - the CEO of X-Sense

Wireless Smoke Alarm with Voice Alerts: X-Sense XS0B-MR

X-Sense XS0B-MR speeds emergency response with clear voice prompts like "Smoke detected in the bedroom," helping children and the elderly react faster than they might to traditional sirens. Retailing at €29.99, it supports wireless interconnection across multiple units and integrates with the X-Sense Home Security App through the SBS50 gateway, enabling remote monitoring and alert sharing.

Hybrid Interlinked Smoke Alarm with RF Module: X-Sense XS0F

Exclusively sold in brick-and-mortar stores, the XS0F is ideal for both new installations and retrofit projects. It supports hybrid interconnection using existing mains wiring and its removable RF module-offering expanded coverage and greater flexibility for complex environments.

Both devices are backed by X-Sense's growing local infrastructure to better serve customers across Europe.

European Local Support

X-Sense has opened a new regional office and warehouses in Germany, ensuring faster delivery, local technical support, and better service for European distributors and installers-strengthening its long-term commitment to the market.

About X-Sense

Founded in 2013, X-Sense is a leader in smart home safety, offering advanced smoke alarms, CO detectors, and safety sensors. With over 15 million units sold, the company continues to innovate through enhanced R&D to deliver smarter, simpler protection. All products undergo rigorous third-party testing by TÜV and BSI, underscoring X-Sense's commitment to making reliable home safety accessible worldwide.

