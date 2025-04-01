Percona Everest Now Supports Red Hat OpenShift For Open Source Cloud Database Deployments

Combination of open source, Kubernetes and database technologies delivers open 'database as a service' style platform for users

RALEIGH, N.C., April 01, 2025, a global leader in enterprise-grade open source database software and services, today announced that Percona Everest now supports deployment on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. The combination of Everest as a cloud-native database platform with Red Hat OpenShift allows users to implement their choice of database in their choice of locations - from on-premise data center environments through to public cloud and hybrid cloud deployments.

"Companies want to get the best of cloud-native technologies for their developers and IT operations teams. But they don't want to give up control over their destinies in the future. The combination of Red Hat OpenShift and Percona Everest links our work around open source databases with an open application platform for deployments based on Kubernetes, which delivers up a whole technology stack based on open source," said Ann Schlemmer, CEO of Percona. "Working together, Percona and Red Hat will help companies improve their developer productivity and infrastructure automation while keeping those stacks open. For platform engineering teams, this collaboration helps them solve some of the big issues around managing data for their developers."

Combining Percona Everest and Red Hat OpenShift for an open tech stack

Percona Everest delivers automated provisioning and management of multiple databases within a single, intuitive, multi-cloud user interface. Users can create and manage instances of MySQL, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL automatically and pre-configured to use the most appropriate settings for where those instances are deployed. By providing support for Red Hat OpenShift, users can implement a full technology stack that will run in private cloud and hybrid environments.

This combination ensures that organizations can implement in their local data center or in specific locations to meet data sovereignty requirements. With more pressure to meet regulations and control where data is stored, developers and data professionals want to manage how they deploy their environments. At the same time, developers want the friendly and automated experience that they can get with the cloud. Using open source and platform engineering around data, Red Hat and Percona can meet that need.

"Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. Linking up Red Hat OpenShift's ability to streamline infrastructure operations and security alongside Percona's database management and automation expertise allows customers to achieve their goals using an open source approach. Working together, Red Hat and Percona help customers to build their cloud environments and manage their data more efficiently and stay in control of their technology choices," commented Penny Philpot, Vice President, Ecosystems EMEA, Red Hat.

About Percona Everest

Percona Everest helps developers and data professionals around the following areas:

Support for Multi-Cloud and On-Premise Deployments - Users can deploy databases and meet redundancy, high availability, and data sovereignty.

Private and Custom Deployments - Users can use private and hybrid cloud deployments to meet their privacy and security needs around data.

Simple User Interface - Users can improve management across storage locations, classes, and other default configurations from a central interface, while Percona Monitoring and Management provides insights into performance metrics, query analysis and other database functions.

Easier 'Day Two' task delivery - Users can implement functions like business continuity, high availability and disaster recovery automatically, simplifying database management tasks that would otherwise require dedicated resources to maintain.

To learn more about Percona Everest, please visit: https://www.percona.com/software/percona-everest

For information on Red Hat OpenShift, visit: https://www.redhat.com/en/technologies/cloud-computing/openshift

About Percona

Percona is a world-class open source database software, support, and services company. The organization is dedicated to helping businesses ensure their databases - and the applications that depend on them - are secure, compliant, performant, and highly available. Through a unique combination of database expertise and enterprise-grade open source software, Percona empowers organizations with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to innovate with speed as they grow. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contact:

Annabel Lander

onebite for Percona

percona@onebite.co.uk

Jacob Manchester

Scratch Marketing + Media for Percona

jacob@scratchmm.com

401-636-7757