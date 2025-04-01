Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 10:30 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights

Announcement of voting rights in conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

The issued share capital of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited ('the Company') comprises 204,254,323ordinary shares of no par value, each with voting rights.

Accordingly, the above figure of 204,254,323 represents the Company's total voting rights, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

1 April 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.