MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

01 April 2025

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 March 2025, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 19,448,377. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 19,448,377.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732