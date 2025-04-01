Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Accelerates Globalization with GS Technology in Spain

SALAMANCA, Spain, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 10th International Congress of Aligners, Smartee Denti-Technology(hereinafter referred to as "Smartee") reinforced its global leadership in orthodontic innovation by showcasing its GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology to over 1,000 attendees. As one of Europe's fastest-growing markets for clear aligners, Spain's rising demand for advanced orthodontic solutions aligns with Smartee's strategic investments in localized expertise and infrastructure-including its Madrid manufacturing hub-which now serves as a critical launchpad for the company's pan-European expansion.

Keynote Spotlight: Solving Complex Cases with Precision

Prof. Gang Shen, Smartee's R&D Chief Scientist, was invited by the congress to make a keynote speech. His speech captivated audiences on Mandibular Forward Repositioning Therapy Correcting Severe Class II Jaw Discrepancy in Adults Caused by Mandibular Postural Retrusion. Combining 30 years of clinical research with actionable strategies, Prof. Shen demonstrated how Mandibular Repositioning Technology addresses challenges like mandibular retrusion. His session underscored Smartee's commitment to solving real-world challenges, earning acclaim from orthodontists eager to integrate these innovations into their practices.

Spanish Local Clinicians Champion GS Technology

As a key European market for Smartee, Spain showcased local success stories. During the Congress, Spanish orthodontists including Dr. Vincent M. Torres Celda, presented their findings on the clinical progress of Smartee's GS technology. Dr. Vincent emphasized the technology's effectiveness in treating a wide range of malocclusions and lauded Smartee for offering tailored solutions that enable orthodontists to treat complex cases with precision and efficiency. This exchange of insights reaffirmed the potential of Smartee's innovations in advancing orthodontics on a global scale.

GS Masterclass Deepens Expertise

On March 22, Smartee hosted the International GS Technology seminar, where Prof. Shen and Dr. Jianyu Jiang led a masterclass for 100+ orthodontists. Attendees gained hands-on insights into mandibular repositioning-from core principles to clinical application through the five-hour immersive workshop. The event not only educated but also fostered a collaborative network, positioning Smartee as a hub for orthodontic excellence.

Local Success Stories Fuel Global Confidence

Spanish orthodontists Dra. Carmen Pérez and Dra. María del Pilar shared two-year clinical outcomes using GS Technology, emphasizing its efficacy and ease of integration. Dra. Pérez expressed her appreciation for Smartee's collaboration, noting the opportunity to exchange knowledge with Prof. Shen and orthodontists from across the world. The testimonials from local doctors highlighted the symbiotic relationship between the brand and local experts, driving trust in new markets.

Madrid Manufacturing Base: A Gateway to Europe

Smartee's global footprint now spans 57 countries, with its 2024 Madrid manufacturing facility accelerating European growth. This strategic hub enables localized production, faster service, and tailored solutions-key drivers behind its 2025 market surge. By prioritizing regional partnerships and infrastructure, Smartee cements its role as a leader in democratizing advanced orthodontic care worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653952/Smartee_ALIGNEA_10th_International_Congress_Aligners.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653953/Prof_Gang_Shen_Presenting_Mandibular_Repositioning_Technology.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653954/Dr_Vincent_M_Torres_Celda_Sharing_GS_Clinical_Cases.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653955/Prof_Gang_Shen__left____Dr_Jianyu_Jiang__right.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653956/Dra_Mar_a_del_Pilar__left____Dra_Carmen_P_rez__right.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartee-accelerates-globalization-with-gs-technology-in-spain-302416797.html