groundcover Launches One-Click Kubernetes Dashboards Powered by eBPF

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- groundcover , the eBPF-driven observability platform for modern architectures, announced today at KubeCon London the general availability of one-click Kubernetes dashboards powered by eBPF. These dashboards provide instant feedback into the health of Kubernetes nodes and clusters, as well as empower teams to seamlessly toggle between dashboard visualizations and deeper data exploration for more rapid troubleshooting.

"Teams can now spin up a native Kubernetes dashboard on demand and groundcover will do the heavy lifting based on your technology stack," said Orr Benjamin, Head of Product at groundcover. "We've created a unique bi-directional flow: whether you start with an alert and want to generate a dashboard, or you already have a dashboard and want to start exploring the data, the common data model shared across the entire platform makes these investigation flows seamless with a single click."

groundcover's one-click Kubernetes dashboards surpass the developer experience of legacy solutions by leveraging eBPF to minimize the effort required to spin up context-rich visualizations. These dashboards are the building blocks to advanced root cause analysis that will redefine the speed at which engineers reduce mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) and get back to building world-class products.

groundcover also recently launched a deep integration with another CNCF incubating project - OpenTelemetry. With this integration, engineers can trace which services have spoken to one another with distributed tracing, and then leverage the power of eBPF to unlock new intelligence such as the user ID associated with the request, what device they used, and any associated error messages.

By streamlining everything from creating dashboards with a single click to deeper data exploration, groundcover provides a one-stop-shop experience that minimizes time wasted on multiple monitoring tools and channels. By enabling native Kubernetes dashboards with a single click and deepening the integration with OpenTelemetry, groundcover offers an unparalleled, eBPF-driven observability platform that will empower engineering teams with faster, more efficient insights within their modern architectures.

About groundcover

groundcover is a cloud-native application monitoring solution that reinvents the domain with eBPF. Built for modern production environments, it enables teams to instantly monitor everything they build and run in the cloud without compromising on cost, granularity, or scale.

