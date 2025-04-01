Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01
From: Global Opportunities Trust plc
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Date: 1 April 2025
Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 March 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 64,509,642 Ordinary shares, and 35,287,462 shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company was 29,222,180 as at 31 March 2025.
The above figure (29,222,180) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: cosec@junipartners.com
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500